IPL 2022: Predicting the bowlers who will have most wickets in CSK vs KKR match 

On March 26, the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence on a high note. The two finalists from last season - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will kick-off the cricket extravaganza with their clash. This rematch of the IPL 2021 Final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

While both teams did their best to keep their core players from the previous editions, they will take the field with new captains. Shreyas Iyer, who was picked up by KKR for a mammoth ₹12.25 crore at the mega auction, was named the skipper for the franchise in February.

For CSK, MS Dhoni, who has been synonymous with his team over the years, gave away his captaincy and has been succeeded by premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday.

With several overseas players being unavailable due to international duties, it will be interesting to see with what combination both sides take the field. It won't be as easy for the bowlers as the pitch at Wankhede predominantly suits batters, making them toil hard to get wickets and to keep a check on the run-flow.

Ahead of the maiden IPL 2022 game, we take a shot at predicting three bowlers who might take the most scalps in the game.

Adam Milne for Chennai Super Kings [CSK IG]

Kiwi speedster Adam Milne is likely to spearhead CSK's bowling in the absence of Deepak Chahar. The 29-year-old was picked up by the franchise at a steal price of ₹1.90 crore at the mega auction last month.

Milne's ability to skid the ball with his raw pace might come in handy for the men in yellow at Wankhede. Also, adding to his advantage, Milne had been part of the Mumbai Indians and has played at the venue in the past.

He is expected to ask questions to the KKR batters with the new ball, while threatening them with searing bouncers and yorkers during death overs. In the 50-over Ford Trophy 2021-22, which finished last month, Milne was Central Districts’ second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in six matches at 4.83 runs an over.

Arguably, the biggest match-winner ever to have played for KKR, Sunil Narine will look to trouble the CSK batters with his mystery spin on Saturday. The bowler with the x-factor has been in terrific form lately, especially in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He was even the Man of the Match in the tournament's Final.

With his record of 24 wickets in 19 matches, Narine has been the most successful KKR bowler against CSK. The two-time IPL winner was one of the major reasons behind KKR's phenomenal comeback last year and in the inaugural game, he might use his guile to spin a web around CSK.

Dwayne Bravo has been a very influential bowler for the Yellow Army in the IPL. The Trinidad-born T20 specialist was bought back by CSK at just ₹4.40 crore at the mega auction.

With a plethora of variations in his repertoire, Bravo has been carrying the responsibility of bowling crucial overs for CSK for years, and is expected to continue with the same this time as well.

At the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL, Bravo has 21 scalps to his name in 16 matches and it won't be a surprise if he adds more to this list.

The Bravo vs Andre Russell battle will be a key one to watch out for. However, with Russell being the only proven IPL finisher in the KKR lineup, Bravo could easily deceive the team in purple and end up among the wickets.

