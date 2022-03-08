Predicting Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 3 first-choice overseas players for IPL 2022

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) purchased a total of 19 players at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru last month. They bought back pacer Harshal Patel, who was the Purple Cap winner during IPL 2021, for a whopping ₹10.75 crore. RCB also went for Sri Lanka’s leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for the same amount.

Among their other big purchases at the auction were Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood (₹7.75 crore) and Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik (₹5.50 crore). They also managed a couple of good Indian buys at decent prices - Shahbaz Ahmed (₹2.40 crore) and Mahipal Lomror (₹95 lakh).

RCB retained three players ahead of the auction - former captain Virat Kohli (₹15 crore), Australian batter Glenn Maxwell (₹11 crore) and pacer Mohammad Siraj (₹7 crore).

IPL 2022: RCB’s key overseas players

Each franchise can field a maximum of four overseas cricketers. We take a look at three names who could be first-choice players in RCB’s playing XI during the upcoming edition.

#1 Faf du Plessis

Veteran South African batter Faf du Plessis may be 37 but he still has something to offer in the T20 format. Du Plessis had a stunning season for CSK in 2021. In fact, he was one of the chief reasons why the franchise lifted the IPL last year. Opening the innings, the aggressive right-hander slammed 633 runs in 16 matches at an average of 45.21 and a strike rate of 138.20. In fact, he was the player of the final, hammering 86 in only 59 balls with the aid of seven fours and three sixes.

Du Plessis formed a brilliant partnership with Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the innings. The latter notched up 635 runs at an average of 45.35. As a pair, they were next to impossible to stop during IPL 2021. The South African batter carried his good form into the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as well. Representing Comilla Victorians, he smashed an unbeaten 83 off 55 against Chattogram Challengers. He later clobbered 101 off 54 against the Khulna Tigers.

The Proteas cricketer is likely to open the innings with Kohli in the upcoming edition, with RCB having released the young Devdutt Padikkal. In fact, according to some media reports, he could even lead the franchise.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was among RCB’s big purchases at the IPL 2022 mega auction. He came in as a replacement player for the franchise during the second half of last season, but only played a couple of games in which he went wicketless. The 24-year-old, however, is one of the biggest match-winners with the ball in the T20 format at present.

He displayed his class in the T20 World Cup, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps in eight games. Hasaranga was also impressive in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), claiming 11 wickets in 10 matches at a brilliant economy rate of 6.80. The leggie made an impression in the two T20Is in Australia as well, picking up five wickets before being ruled out due to COVID-19.

Although he has been around the scene for a few years now, batters continue to find it tough to pick his variations. This is why he has been so successful, especially in the T20 format. Apart from being a match-winner on the bowling front, Hasaranga can also contribute with the bat. He has three T20 fifties to his name and has a strike rate of 136.73.

#3 Josh Hazlewood

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is likely to be a constant feature in RCB's playing XI for IPL 2022. Hazlewood, Siraj and Harshal could, in fact, form a formidable pace trio for the franchise in the upcoming season. The Aussie played a big role in CSK’s title-winning campaign in 2021. He claimed 11 wickets in nine matches at an average of 19.09. The 31-year-old made a significant impact in the final as well, picking up 2 for 29.

The standout feature of Hazlewood’s bowling is that he can make an impact with his nippy pace and variations in the T20 format. He has the knack for breaking crucial partnerships even though he may prove to be a bit expensive at times. The medium-pacer was sensational with figures of 3 for 16 in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand even as Mitchell Starc was hammered for 60 runs in his four overs.

Hazlewood continued his brilliant run in the home T20Is against Sri Lanka, registering superb figures of 4 for 12 and 3 for 22 in the first two matches. The Aussie seems to have discovered a method to succeed in the shortest format after struggling during his initial years. He is now a transformed bowler and RCB will have high hopes from him as they continue their hunt for the elusive IPL crown.

