IPL 2022: Predicting 3 top wicket-takers in RCB vs RR match

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be keen to get the better of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when they meet for the second time in IPL 2022. The latter have enjoyed a better run against RR, but recent performances may change that record.

For starters, RR's bowling unit has been in good touch while Bangalore have blown hot and cold with the ball. The likes of Mohammed Siraj and Wanindu Hasraranga have been expensive despite grabbing wickets.

Both teams appear rather even-steven with the bat, but Rajasthan seem to be marginally ahead with the ball. And on that note, we take a shot at predicting the top three bowlers with the most wickets in Tuesday's (April 26) marquee clash.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

After a miserly and match-threatening 2/15 against his former franchise, Yuzvendra Chahal will look for an encore against RCB when they meet for the second time in IPL 2022.

Chahal has been among the wickets for Rajasthan. He's bagged 18 scalps from seven games and has been quite economical too. The tweaker will be key in clamping down on Bangalore's impressive middle-order.

#2 RCB trump card Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel might not be topping the wickets column for RCB or IPL 2022 just yet, but he has been an asset for the side each time he loads up to bowl. His subtle variations and ability to nail his length make him a tough customer to deal with.

The Haryana seamer has nine wickets from seven matches and is their second-leading wicket-taker after Sri Lanka's Leggie Wanindu Hasaranga.

#3 Josh Hazlewood

Sticking to Test bowling tactics and lengths has worked out pretty well for Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood so far. He's got eight wickets from four games at an economy of 7.80.

Hazlewood has been effective against openers and his record against Jos Buttler will make him one of the bowlers Bangalore will rely on to dent RR's top order.

