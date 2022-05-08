IPL 2022: Predicting the top 3 run-scorers in the CSK vs DC match

Chennai Super Kings will be up against the Delhi Capitals in match number 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This is the first time these two sides will go head-to-head this season. The contest will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The Delhi Capitals are currently fifth in the points table with five wins out of their 10 matches. They will be looking to climb out of the mid-table scrap and aim for a place in the top four. They will be looking to build on their 21-run victory against the SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous contest and stitch together a winning run.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are second-last in the points table with just six points from 10 games. Ravindra Jadeja relinquishing the captaincy halfway through the season has meant that the defending champions haven't been able to find consistency in this edition of the IPL.

The master will be up against his apprentice in this clash as MS Dhoni gears up to face Rishabh Pant. A loss for CSK would mean that they fail to get past the league stage for only the second time in IPL history. Meanwhile, the Capitals will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive in search of their elusive title.

There will be plenty of star names on show in this contest, with all eyes on two powerpacked batting units that have lit up the tournament recently. On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could be the highest run-scorers in this match.

#1 David Warner - DC's highest run-scorer in IPL 2022

He might be playing for a new franchise this season, but it's the same old David Warner that's lighting up the IPL once again. The Australian has blitzed his way to 356 runs in just eight matches, with an average of nearly 60 and a strike rate of 156.

The left-handed opening batter has registered four half-centuries already this season. He recorded his highest score of this edition (92*) in his previous contest against his former franchise, SunRisers Hyderabad.

Warner will be looking to continue his fine form and pile on the runs against a CSK bowling attack that hasn't been as threatening in the powerplays this season.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

After being the highest run-scorer in the IPL last season, Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't hit the same heights this time around. The former Orange Cap winner got off to an uncharacteristic start in the tournament, scoring 35 runs in his first five games. However, he found his best form in the last five games, scoring 230 runs in them.

Despite his sluggish start, the 25-year-old has two half-centuries to his name this year. Gaikwad's form at the top of the order has been one of the keys to CSK's success in recent times.

Having found an able partner in Devon Conway in the last match, the Pune batter could continue to pile on the runs against Delhi in a must-win encounter for his side.

#3 Rishabh Pant

The Delhi Capitals captain has had an ordinary IPL so far, compared to his usual standards. In nine innings, Rishabh Pant has scored 260 runs at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 150. While the numbers suggest that the DC captain has been impactful, he's yet to score a half-century this season.

With Delhi's top-order doing the heavy bulk of the scoring so far this season, they need more consistent contributions from their middle order. With Mitchell Marsh and Rovman Powell known as pace-hitters, Pant will need to pull his weight against a spin unit that can strangle the opposition. This sets up a great battle.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Akshay Saraswat