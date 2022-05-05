IPL 2022: Predicting the top 3 wicket-takers in the DC vs SRH match

Match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Delhi Capitals battle it out against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on 5th May. It is the first time these two sides will go head-to-head this season.

Undoubtedly, all eyes will be on the former Hyderabad captain and now Delhi opener, David Warner. This will be the first time the Australian will play against his former franchise in the IPL.

The two sides are in a mid-table scrap for the playoff spots, having played nine games apiece. The Sunrisers Hyderabad have won five of their nine games and are currently placed fifth in the points table. The Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have won four of their nine games and are in seventh place.

While the two sides have plenty of firepower in their batting, it's the contest between the bowlers that could decide the outcome of this game. On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could be the highest wicket-takers in this clash.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav - The second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL

The renaissance of Kuldeep Yadav has been one of the feel-good stories of the IPL. After warming the bench for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the past two seasons, the left-arm spinner is back to his best form in his new franchise.

Having taken 17 wickets in nine matches, the chinaman bowler has a strike rate of 11.53 and an economy rate of 8.23. In a couple of matches played at the Brabourne Stadium, Kuldeep has taken seven wickets at a strike rate of 6.9 and an economy rate of 6.62.

One would back the left-arm wrist spinner to continue his fine form at the same venue.

#2 Umran Malik

With his express pace, Jammu and Kashmir's Umran Malik has already made quite the name for himself. The fiery fast bowler has been cranking up some serious heat this season, recording the fastest delivery of the tournament at 154kmph.

Malik was leaking a few runs at the start of the tournament but has responded strongly ever since. In nine matches, he has taken 15 wickets. He also recently recorded his maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL and will be looking to keep that wicket-taking form going against the Capitals.

#3 T Natarajan

After missing the previous season due to an injury, T Natarajan is back with a bang to lead this Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling unit. He is the highest wicket-taker for his side with 17 wickets to his name in the IPL 2022 so far.

The left-arm pacer has been a wicket-taking bank for his side in recent times. His ability to find some shape with the new ball, as well as nail his yorkers at the death, makes him an ideal wicket-taking option whenever called upon.

