“You do feel nervous, you are humans” - RCB batter Dinesh Karthik after team’s close win over KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has admitted that, despite being experienced, he was nervous when he went into bat in the closing stages of the IPL 2022 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

RCB defeated KKR by three wickets in a low-scoring encounter at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. The 36-year-old hit Andre Russell for a six and a four in the last over to clinch the contest for Bangalore.

Speaking after the win, Karthik said that, as humans, cricketers are bound to feel nervous even though they have been in similar situations before. Sharing his views in a video on RCB’s official YouTube handle, he said:

“A little bit (nervous) definitely. Every game is a new game, every day is a new day. You do feel nervous, you are humans.”

On being held back until the last few overs in the chase, the right-handed batter stated that it was the team think tank’s decision. Karthik added:

“The coach told me that he will be holding me back. I said 'okay, whatever the team plans, I am happy'. Was looking forward to the opportunity. It’s good it came out well.”

Karthik came into bat with the team needing 28 off 24 with five wickets in hand. However, Tim Southee’s double strike in the 18th over brought KKR back into the contest. Harshal Patel (10*) and Karthik (14*), however, took RCB past the finish line.

“It was not a question of revenge” - Shahbaz Ahmed on slamming Andre Russell for two sixes

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed played a crucial cameo of 27 off 20 balls to relieve some pressure on RCB during the chase. He whacked Andre Russell for two sixes during his innings.

The West Indian had done the same to the left-arm spinner when KKR batted. However, Ahmed did not term his big hits as revenge. He explained:

“It was not a question of revenge. The situation at the time demanded it. Russell was their fifth bowler, so we had to go after him. I whacked him for two big hits, so the contest sort of became equal in the end.”

The left-hander admitted that because of the dew in the second innings, the ball came on to the bat nicely. He added:

“If you time the ball well, the big hits are traveling on these grounds. That was the plan.”

What RCB's other heroes said

“I learnt some things from last game, so I adjusted my length and my pace. Did a lot of talking with the spin bowling coach Sri (Sridharan Sriram), so that’s what I did today (Wednesday)” - Wanindu Hasaranga (4/20 & 4)

“I have never bowled a maiden in IPL, so bowling two back-to-back was a surprise - Harshal Patel (2/11 & 10*)

Bangalore will next face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 5.

