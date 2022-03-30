IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR: DY Patil Stadium pitch history, stats

After losing their first match of IPL 2022 to the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will battle the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Stadium tonight. KKR defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the season opener.

In the previous game at this stadium, RCB scored 205/2 against PBKS. The Mohali-based franchise chased the 206-run target with six balls in hand. Fans should expect a high-scoring encounter tonight as well.

Ahead of the match between KKR and RCB, here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous T20s played at this venue.

DY Patil Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 8

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 7

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 205/2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings, 2022

Lowest team score: 112/8 - Punjab Kings vs. Pune Warriors, 2011

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 202

Average 1st innings score: 151

DY Patil Stadium last match

In the last match at this stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore set a new record for the highest total in IPL matches at the venue, while Punjab Kings broke the record for the highest successful run-chase on this ground.

Batters from both teams enjoyed themselves in the middle, but only RCB's Faf du Plessis managed to score a half-century. The DY Patil Stadium boundary length is not the biggest as the RCB and PBKS batters smashed a total of 27 sixes in 39 overs.

Seven wickets fell in that contest, with only two going into the spinners' accounts. It should not be a surprise if the match between KKR and RCB is another nightmare for the bowlers.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee