IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: 3 best knocks of Faf du Plessis against Punjab

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis and his men have consolidated their place in the playoffs spots after their thumping win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the last game.

It was a welcome return to form for Du Plessis as he has been a part of an RCB top-order that hasn't quite hit the straps in the tournament so far. It has been the middle and the lower-middle order that have rescued RCB from some tough situations.

However, if Bangalore are to seal their spot in the playoffs and probably go all the way to winning their first IPL title, Faf du Plessis will play a key role at the top. Having been a prolific run-scorer for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the years, Du Plessis has a golden opportunity to end RCB's trophy drought.

RCB will now play the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and will need to win the game if they want to keep their hopes of finishing in the top two spots alive. Interestingly, Faf du Plessis has an incredible record against this opposition.

In 16 matches, Faf Du Plessis has scored 748 runs at a staggering average of 62.33 with eight fifties to his name. He will fancy his chances of getting another big score against an opponent he has liked facing.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three knocks from Faf du Plessis against Punjab:

#3 87*(53), Match 18, IPL 2020

They are also the first team in An emphatic win by @ChennaiIPL in Match 18 of #Dream11IPL Second 10 wickets win for #CSK . Their first one was also against KXIP in 2013.They are also the first team in #Dream11IPL 2020 to win batting second in Dubai. An emphatic win by @ChennaiIPL in Match 18 of #Dream11IPL.Second 10 wickets win for #CSK. Their first one was also against KXIP in 2013.They are also the first team in #Dream11IPL 2020 to win batting second in Dubai. https://t.co/qh77Wrc27J

CSK had a difficult IPL 2020 season where they ended outside the playoffs spots for the first time in their history. However, they had a perfect game against PBKS (then called Kings XI Punjab).

KL Rahul's well-made 63 along with some valuable contributions down the order meant that Punjab had a competitive total of 178/4 on the board. CSK batting struggled in that tournament and PBKS would have felt that they had a great opportunity to get the two points.

However, the then CSK openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis played a near-flawless innings and thumped the Punjab bowlers all around the park. Watson remained unbeaten on 83* and Du Plessis on 87* as CSK won the game comprehensively by ten wickets.

#2 88(57), Match 3, IPL 2022

Neeche Se Topper @NeecheSeTopper No one can tell you what is called as mixed feelings better than CSK fans who are watching Faf Du Plessis play such a glorious innings as a captain. Happy for what he is known for, sad for he ain't playing for us anymore. No one can tell you what is called as mixed feelings better than CSK fans who are watching Faf Du Plessis play such a glorious innings as a captain. Happy for what he is known for, sad for he ain't playing for us anymore. ❤💔

Faf du Plessis started his stint as RCB captain with a bang against PBKS in the third game of the season. RCB didn't get off to the quickest of starts and lost Anuj Rawat relatively early.

However, Du Plessis then got the support of former RCB skipper Virat Kohli and the duo steadied RCB's ship. Once he was set, Du Plessis changed gears with ease and began to hit boundaries almost at will.

His 88(57) and a fine cameo from Dinesh Karthik towards the end helped RCB post a giant total of 205/2 in their 20 overs. Punjab were in the chase till the end and Odean Smith's dropped catch hurt RCB a lot.

The West Indies all-rounder, along with Shahrukh Khan, ensured that PBKS got over the line comfortably in the end with an entire over to spare.

#1 96(55), Match 55, IPL 2019

CSK faced defeat against Punjab in the 55th game of the IPL 2019 season, but Faf du Plessis' memorable knock remained the highlight for them. The Men in Yellow lost Shane Watson early on and struggled a bit to keep the scoreboard ticking.

But once he was set, Du Plessis began to take the attack to the opposition bowlers and was well supported by Suresh Raina at the other end. They added 120 runs for the second wicket and set up a great platform for others to follow. Du Plessis was dismissed for 96 and unfortunately missed out on a well-deserved hundred.

Although Chennai didn't get the ideal finish to their innings, 170/5 was still a good score. But KL Rahul had other intentions as he smashed 71 runs off just 36 balls and broke the back of the chase. Nicholas Pooran also played a handy cameo of 36 as Punjab got over the line comfortably in the end.

Edited by Parimal