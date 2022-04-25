IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: MCA Stadium pitch history, stats

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their eighth match of IPL 2022 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Both franchises battled once earlier this season, where RCB defeated RR in a last-over thriller.

The Royals will aim to avenge that loss when they cross swords with Faf du Plessis' men for the second time in IPL 2022. The Royals have the momentum on their side, having defeated the Delhi Capitals in their previous outing.

On the other side, RCB suffered an embarrassing loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match.

Speaking of the match between RCB and RR, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous games hosted by this stadium in Pune.

MCA Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 44

Matches won by teams batting first: 21

Matches won by teams batting second: 23

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 211/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2018

Lowest team score: 73 - Punjab Kings vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

Highest individual score: 106 - Shane Watson (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2018

Highest successful run chase: 196/7 - Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 162

MCA Stadium Last Match

In the previous game hosted by the MCA Stadium, Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets. The match went down to the wire, where a fantastic knock from David Miller helped GT record their maiden win over CSK.

CSK received an invitation to bat first and scored 169/5 in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a fifty for the team. In reply, GT lost early wickets but still managed to win, courtesy a 94* knock from Miller.

A total of 18 sixes were smacked across the two innings of that match. 12 wickets fell in 39.5 overs, with spinners accounting for three of them.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat