IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Brabourne Stadium pitch history, stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their eighth match of IPL 2022 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Brabourne Stadium tomorrow evening. Both RCB and SRH have impressed fans with their performances in IPL 2022 so far.

While the Bangalore-based franchise have registered five wins in seven games, SRH are on a four-match winning streak at the moment.

Fans should expect a cracker of a contest when the finalists of IPL 2016 cross swords for the first time this season in a southern derby tomorrow evening. On that note, here are some vital numbers you need to know from previous matches hosted by Brabourne Stadium.

Brabourne Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 13

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 217/5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

Lowest team score: 115 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2022

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022

Average first innings score: 190

Brabourne Stadium last match

In the previous game at this stadium, the Delhi Capitals (DC) crushed the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a one-sided encounter. DC won the toss and asked PBKS to bat first. A disappointing batting performance from the Punjab batters led to the team getting all out for just 115 runs.

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner stitched up a magnificent partnership of 83 runs for the first wicket to ensure that DC won the game with supreme ease. After Shaw's departure to the dressing room, Warner completed the formalities with Sarfaraz Khan.

Only three sixes were smacked by the batters in the 30.3 overs of that match. A total of 11 wickets fell in the contest, with spinners accounting for seven of them.

