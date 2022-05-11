IPL 2022, RR vs DC: 3 player battles to watch out for 

As per the , the in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 58 of the ongoing competition. The high-profile encounter will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today (May 11).

Both sides come into the game in contrasting runs of form. While RR earned a hard-fought victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, Delhi were comprehensively outplayed by the Chennai on Sunday.

Delhi have endured an inconsistent season and are yet to win two successive games in IPL 2022. They are currently fifth on the table, with ten points to their name. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have won seven of their 11 fixtures and are in third in the .

Ahead of the crunch tie between two fairly competitive , we take a look at three player battles that could determine the outcome of the match.

#3 Devdutt Padikkal vs Anrich Nortje

With 247 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of under 120, Devdutt Padikkal isn't having an ideal IPL 2022 campaign. He will once again have his work cut out when he goes up against DC speedster Anrich Nortje.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant will be tempted to unleash Nortje against the left-hander as the pacer has dismissed Padikkal twice in three innings while giving up 12 off eight balls.

#2 David Warner vs Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin's numbers against almost all left-handers are great, and they are no different against David Warner.

In the firebrand contest, the two IPL veterans will go head-to-head against each other for the 17th time in the marquee league. While the Australian has a terrific record against many quality bowlers, he has struggled somewhat against Ashwin. The Chennai-born has dismissed Warner five times and has leaked runs at a rate of 125.

It wouldn't come as a surprise if we saw Sanju Samson hand the ball to Ashwin in the powerplay. It will be guts and guile when these two stars clash with each other tonight.

#1 Jos Buttler vs Khaleel Ahmed

Jos Buttler, who has been one of the best batters so far in IPL 2022, will want to keep up his excellent form today. With an average of 62 and a strike rate of 152, the current IPL Orange Cap holder has already scored 618 runs in 11 appearances.

Buttler will face DC's in-form left-armer Khaleel Ahmed. While there isn't much in the way of head-to-head competition between the two, the pacer has dismissed the Englishman once in three games.

A reinvigorated Khaleel has taken an impressive 16 scalps in just eight games, and his battle with Buttler will surely set the tone for the game.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar