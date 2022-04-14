IPL 2022: RR vs GT telecast channel list and live streaming details

Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their fifth match of IPL 2022 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) tonight at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. GT's unbeaten streak came to an end earlier this week when they lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets.

The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, beat the Lucknow Super Giants in a close encounter on Sunday to return to the winning track in IPL 2022. This was RR's third win in four matches this season. Their only loss so far was against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their third match.

Big names like Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sanju Samson, Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin will be in action during this contest. On that note, here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the first-ever game between RR and GT.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the battle between Gujarat and Rajasthan in IPL 2022:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here are the telecast and live streaming details for fans living in the UK, USA, UAE, Canada and Australia:

England: Sky Sports.

Australia: FOX Sports.

UAE: beIN Sports.

USA & Canada: Willow TV.

Today IPL match time

The game between the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will start at 7:30 PM IST. The start time for Canada is 10:30 AM, while in the UAE, this match will begin at 6:00 PM.

Fans in the UK can watch the match live from 2:00 PM, while in Australia, this game will start at 1:00 AM on April 15.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee