IPL 2022: RR vs LSG telecast channel list and live streaming details

Lucknow Super Giants will take on the Rajasthan Royals in their fifth match of IPL 2022. The KL Rahul-led outfit are on a three-match winning streak in the tournament. After losing their opening fixture to the Gujarat Titans, LSG bounced back in style with victories against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are coming off a loss in their previous outing. RR started their campaign with back-to-back victories over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. But the Sanju Samson-led outfit fell short against the Royal Challengers Bangalore last week.

Match-winners like KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal will be in action during this IPL 2022 match. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the first-ever clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals match:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (Hindi), Star Sports Bangla, Jalsha Movies (Bengali), Star Pravah (Marathi), Asianet Plus (Malyalam), Star Sports Tamil, Vijay Super (Tamil), Star Sports Telugu, Maa Movies (Telugu), Star Sports Kannada, Star Suvarna (Kannada), Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here's how fans living in UK, USA, UAE, Australia and Canada can watch the match between RR and LSG:

England: Sky Sports

USA & Canada: Willow TV

Australia: FOX Sports

UAE: beIN Sports

Today IPL match time

The start time for the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals is 7:30 PM IST. As per Gulf Standard Time, this match will start at 6:00 PM, while in Australia, the game will begin at 1:00 AM on April 11.

In Canada, the first ball will be bowled at 10:30 AM, while the start time for the UK is 2:00 PM.

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee