IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: 3 best knocks of Virat Kohli against RR

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the heartbeat of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), having been with the franchise since the inaugural edition of the tournament. In 209 IPL games, Kohli has scored a mind-boggling 6336 runs at an impressive average of 37.49 with five hundreds and 42 half-centuries to his name.

RCB had a mixed start to the season, having lost their opening game but came back stronger in their next game to beat the Kolkata Knight Riders. Their next assignment is against one of the strongest teams in the early stages of the tournament, the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Against what is said to be potentially the best bowling attack of the IPL 2022 season, RCB would want their star batter to get yet another big score. In 24 games against the Royals, Virat Kohli has scored 579 runs at an average of 30.47 and has four half-centuries to his name.

On that note, let's take a look at the three best knocks from Kohli against RR in the IPL:

#3 62*(46), Match 22, IPL 2015

Kohli, ABD, Gayle, Starc, Maddinson, Aaron, Dinda, Patel, Nechim, Chahal, Rossouw, Abdulla, Bisla, Mandeep, D. Karthik, Sammy, Abbott, Wiese, Sarfaraz, Arvind



ABD, Virat and Gayle were all on point this season - sharing 1500+ runs between them.

ABD, Virat and Gayle were all on point this season - sharing 1500+ runs between them.

Led by a great bowling performance from Mitchell Starc (3/22) and others, RCB managed to restrict a strong RR batting line-up to just 130/9 in their 20 overs. RR had a good bowling line-up and it was important for RCB to start well.

Chris Gayle played an uncharacteristic innings, where he took 17 balls to score 20 runs and was dismissed early. However, it was once again Virat Kohli's most dependable partnership with AB de Villiers that ensured that there were no further hiccups in the run-chase.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 62 off just 46 balls, including one four and three massive sixes. De Villiers also played a great hand of 47 was the duo took RCB to a comfortable victory.

#2 72*(47), Match 16, IPL 2021

With valuable contributions from the middle-order batters like Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia, RR posted a competitive total of 177/9 in their 20 overs. However, Wankhede Stadium is known to be a ground where it gets easier for the teams chasing.

This is exactly what happened as the RCB openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal got off to a flying start. The then RCB skipper was happy to play second fiddle to what was a sensational innings from the young southpaw.

Padikkal smashed a scintillating 101* off just 52 balls, which included 11 fours and six sixes. Kohli also played a brilliant knock of 72* off just 47 balls and ensured that RCB rolled over RR by 10 wickets.

#1 72*(53), Match 15, IPL 2020

Form is temporary class is forever ! @imVkohli however I haven't seen this boy out of form since last 8 years which is unbelievable actually ! Paddikal looks really good need to bat together and see who hits longer

Arguably Virat Kohli's most impactful performance against RR came in the IPL 2020 season, where both teams met in Match 15. Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web around the RR batters, but a strong finish from Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer meant that RR had a fighting total of 154/6 on the board.

RR began well with the ball, dismissing the dangerous Aaron Finch early. However, Virat Kohli got together with young Padikkal and the duo began to consolidate RCB's chase.

Padikkal got dismissed for a well-made 63, but Kohli kept going and ensured and his fantatsic 72* off just 53 balls meant a comprehensive eight-wicket for RCB, dishing out another masterclass while chasing.

