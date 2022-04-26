"Saste Pushpa, aaj ki innings show-off thi ya masterstroke?" - Fans tear into Ravindra Jadeja for slow knock, sending Santner at No.3 in IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja couldn't get Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the line against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as the latter held their nerves to win a close game by 11 runs. Ambati Rayudu played a sensational knock of 78 off just 39 balls and set it up nicely for the Men in Yellow.

With 47 runs needed off 24 balls and six wickets in hand, it looked like CSK were the favorites to get their second win on the bounce. However, some sensational death bowling by Arshdeep Singh in particular made life difficult for the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni and that proved to be the difference in the end.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see CSK lose from what looked like a winning position after the end of the 16th over. Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 21 but consumed 16 deliveries. Some fans felt the CSK skipper had to take most of the blame for not getting them over the line.

Fans were also baffled to see Chennai stick to the experiment of sending all-rounder Mitchell Santner to bat at No.3. Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Ravi Jadeja has been so disappointing, there was lots of hope especially the way he has been batting in last few years but in 2022 he has been under par so far for CSK. Ravi Jadeja has been so disappointing, there was lots of hope especially the way he has been batting in last few years but in 2022 he has been under par so far for CSK.

Harigovind S @HolyCricket_513 Jadeja doing to Dhoni what Dhoni has done to thousands of middle-order batters over the last thousands of years. Jadeja doing to Dhoni what Dhoni has done to thousands of middle-order batters over the last thousands of years.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Honestly if it wasn't for Rayudu it would've been an embarassing defeat. Jadeja caught the storm for batting in the end but everyone else who came ahead played equally bad. We don't have the 2010's M.O. to score 100+ in last 10 overs. Match is done & dusted if we don't utilize pp Honestly if it wasn't for Rayudu it would've been an embarassing defeat. Jadeja caught the storm for batting in the end but everyone else who came ahead played equally bad. We don't have the 2010's M.O. to score 100+ in last 10 overs. Match is done & dusted if we don't utilize pp

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Jadeja's been so poor with the bat this IPL season. In overs 16-20, his numbers this season have been an avg of 23.2 and a SR of 155.



In 2020, it was 46 & 206.7 respectively. While in 2021, these numbers were 59.3 and 185.4. Jadeja's been so poor with the bat this IPL season. In overs 16-20, his numbers this season have been an avg of 23.2 and a SR of 155. In 2020, it was 46 & 206.7 respectively. While in 2021, these numbers were 59.3 and 185.4.

. @finehaihum If you rate jadeja in t20s

Yo need to keep your mind check If you rate jadeja in t20sYo need to keep your mind check

Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 @smileandraja Jadeja calculating the chances of qualifying Jadeja calculating the chances of qualifying https://t.co/dpqx14Yi0S

Cricketologist @AMP86793444 Jadeja seriously looks lost. That’s not good news for India fans. I hope his misery ends soon. Jadeja seriously looks lost. That’s not good news for India fans. I hope his misery ends soon.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Jadeja has some personal dushmani kya bc? Last year Rayudu played a gold knock against MI, he did the same. Similar today. Jadeja has some personal dushmani kya bc? Last year Rayudu played a gold knock against MI, he did the same. Similar today.

India Fantasy @india_fantasy



#IPL2022 Ravindra Jadeja completely took away the momentum from the innings. Ravindra Jadeja completely took away the momentum from the innings. #IPL2022

Sanket Singbal @SingbalSanket Good luck to the Board of Control for Cricket in India if they think Jadeja is a viable number 7 for a WT20 in Australia. Good luck to the Board of Control for Cricket in India if they think Jadeja is a viable number 7 for a WT20 in Australia.

Just❤️🏏 @Just80332758

Hats off to RD @ChennaiIPL Thank You Sir Jadeja for Your wonderful all round performance in this seasonHats off to RD @ChennaiIPL Thank You Sir Jadeja for Your wonderful all round performance in this season 🙏 Hats off to RD 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/YaOpUuaT3V

arfan @Im__Arfan The number of games jadeja sucked the momentum this IPL is right up there The number of games jadeja sucked the momentum this IPL is right up there

Billgates Billu @BillgatesBillu If captaincy seriously is the pressure, Jadeja can please leave that. Totally disappointing with the batting this season after showing good improvement in the last 2 years. If captaincy seriously is the pressure, Jadeja can please leave that. Totally disappointing with the batting this season after showing good improvement in the last 2 years.

Neeche Se Topper @NeecheSeTopper 1 lakh fine for every dot ball sir jadeja plays from here on 1 lakh fine for every dot ball sir jadeja plays from here on

Sharukh @StanMSD Come Out Jadeja Stop Batting Come Out Jadeja Stop Batting https://t.co/YaE39ApGSq

! @chessearentboi People expecting a retired 40 year old Dhoni to chase 27 off the last over proves what a successful career the GOAT has had. He doesn't have to prove anything.

Jadeja you fraud People expecting a retired 40 year old Dhoni to chase 27 off the last over proves what a successful career the GOAT has had. He doesn't have to prove anything. Jadeja you fraud

Shivani Shukla 🏏 @iShivani_Shukla Jadeja has been the biggest disappointment for CSK this year. Jadeja has been the biggest disappointment for CSK this year.

Smart MSDian @HonestMsdFan



-SR of 124 playing T20i since 2009

-SR 127 playing IPL since 2008

-Regularly smacked by batsman for terrible bowling

-0 50s in T20i

- 8 sixes in T20i whole career

- 2 fluke seasons with the bat 2020-21



MASSIVELY OVERRATED MOST OVERRATED T20 CRICKETER EVER RAVINDRA JADEJA :-SR of 124 playing T20i since 2009-SR 127 playing IPL since 2008-Regularly smacked by batsman for terrible bowling-0 50s in T20i- 8 sixes in T20i whole career- 2 fluke seasons with the bat 2020-21MASSIVELY OVERRATED MOST OVERRATED T20 CRICKETER EVER RAVINDRA JADEJA :-SR of 124 playing T20i since 2009-SR 127 playing IPL since 2008-Regularly smacked by batsman for terrible bowling-0 50s in T20i- 8 sixes in T20i whole career- 2 fluke seasons with the bat 2020-21 MASSIVELY OVERRATED👎👎 https://t.co/MJDfLrBseL

JSK @imjsk27 Jadeja was 14 in 14 when the match was alive & then hit a 6 when they needed 19 in 2 balls.. if we remove such meaningless runs then he'll have 1649 runs @ 17 avg with 99 sr in his IPL career Jadeja was 14 in 14 when the match was alive & then hit a 6 when they needed 19 in 2 balls.. if we remove such meaningless runs then he'll have 1649 runs @ 17 avg with 99 sr in his IPL career 🔥🔥

Billgates Billu @BillgatesBillu We haven't only got Vintage MS, we have also got vintage Jadeja with the bat as well. We haven't only got Vintage MS, we have also got vintage Jadeja with the bat as well.

Balachandar @Balachandarspl @ChennaiIPL Jadeja should consider stepping down from the captaincy not using santner after two overs, dropping catches, unable to find boundaries all ruining his natural game it's not the same Jadeja we have seen last year @ChennaiIPL Jadeja should consider stepping down from the captaincy not using santner after two overs, dropping catches, unable to find boundaries all ruining his natural game it's not the same Jadeja we have seen last year 😶

` @FourOverthrows I blame Jadeja for this loss. Can't defend his batting here. I blame Jadeja for this loss. Can't defend his batting here.

Udit @udit_buch Today Jadeja once again proved why he's an irreplaceable all rounder. In tests Today Jadeja once again proved why he's an irreplaceable all rounder. In tests 🙌

Darshith AshStan @darshith_kark4 Dhoni does everything ryt but he always fails to find his successor. First Kohli now Jadeja. Dhoni does everything ryt but he always fails to find his successor. First Kohli now Jadeja.

Manya @CSKian716 Dhoni on his last legs is batting better than Jadeja at his "peak". Dhoni on his last legs is batting better than Jadeja at his "peak".

Pratik @pratik__tweets_



#IPL2022 #CSKvPBKS CSK lost the match in presence of best finishers Dhoni & Jadeja 🤣🤣🤣 CSK lost the match in presence of best finishers Dhoni & Jadeja 🤣🤣🤣#IPL2022 #CSKvPBKS https://t.co/R5D2VKmbGd

Karthik Raj @kartcric Jadeja since 2021 except that 62 off 28 balls vs RCB.

Innings: 20

Runs: 268

Balls: 216

SR: 124.07



Not just this season Jadeja since 2021 except that 62 off 28 balls vs RCB.Innings: 20Runs: 268Balls: 216SR: 124.07Not just this season

Dheeraj Singh @Dheerajsingh_



Last Night Pollard

Tonight Jadeja



Well Played Rayudu



#IPL2022

#CSKvPBKS When CSK need boundaries Jadeja looking for Singles, When Match is Over ....Jadeja Hitting SixesLast Night PollardTonight JadejaWell Played Rayudu When CSK need boundaries Jadeja looking for Singles, When Match is Over ....Jadeja Hitting Sixes😂😂Last Night PollardTonight JadejaWell Played Rayudu🔥#IPL2022 #CSKvPBKS

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Jadeja got to be the main reason behind csk lost tonight. He was 14 off 14 deliveries till the last over which costed the match to csk. ms Dhoni tried his best but one simply can't win u came always. Jadeja got to be the main reason behind csk lost tonight. He was 14 off 14 deliveries till the last over which costed the match to csk. ms Dhoni tried his best but one simply can't win u came always. https://t.co/yl5X16gfwn

v. @v1mal7 Handing over captaincy to Jadeja might be the worst decision of Dhoni's career. And he will have to pay for it. Handing over captaincy to Jadeja might be the worst decision of Dhoni's career. And he will have to pay for it. 👍

IPL 2022 @iplthebest Why is Dhoni not batting ahead of Jadeja?



Fair to say Arshdeep and Rabada won the game for Punjab, but it was not the greatest knock by Jadeja. Why is Dhoni not batting ahead of Jadeja?Fair to say Arshdeep and Rabada won the game for Punjab, but it was not the greatest knock by Jadeja.

ayaan. @AyanMusk Jadeja frauded his way to CSK captaincy by hitting against Harshal, Nagarkoti and Mavi. Now he is giving more pain to CSK fans than the few joys he gave them last season 🤣 Jadeja frauded his way to CSK captaincy by hitting against Harshal, Nagarkoti and Mavi. Now he is giving more pain to CSK fans than the few joys he gave them last season 🤣

Adhithya Srinivasan @adhisrini87 Ravindra Jadeja is like chitti who needs a vaseegaran to be with him getting tamed at proper junctions instead here he has been inserted with a red chip and asked him to be on his own which resulted in nothing but chaos. Ravindra Jadeja is like chitti who needs a vaseegaran to be with him getting tamed at proper junctions instead here he has been inserted with a red chip and asked him to be on his own which resulted in nothing but chaos.

#SackJadeja @K1ckbut Jadeja retire and never play cricket again Jadeja retire and never play cricket again

BALAJI @deep_extracover CSK not perfecting Jadeja's entry point even after 7 games into the season has to be a really really awful thing. CSK not perfecting Jadeja's entry point even after 7 games into the season has to be a really really awful thing.

` @FourOverthrows Ruturaj and Jadeja. Heroes of 2021. Villains of 2022. Ruturaj and Jadeja. Heroes of 2021. Villains of 2022.

ً @WinterfellViz

Costing matches & tournaments since 2009 🤙 . Remember the name Ravindrasinh Jadeja.Costing matches & tournaments since 2009 🤙 Remember the name Ravindrasinh Jadeja. Costing matches & tournaments since 2009 🤙😎. https://t.co/azImRKDsbw

ᵀʰᵒʳ @Stormtweets_ Kya be saste pushpa @imjadeja , aaj ki ye inning show off thi ya masterstroke ? Kya be saste pushpa @imjadeja , aaj ki ye inning show off thi ya masterstroke ?

Smart MSDian @HonestMsdFan false culer @culer_false If jadeja shouldn't play in t20is due to his current form , so should rohit and kohli . but they have some unreal pr . If jadeja shouldn't play in t20is due to his current form , so should rohit and kohli . but they have some unreal pr . Rohit and Kohli have proved themselves time and again how good they are in T20s in past but fraud Jadeja never proved himself,always ghosting in T20s apart from few fluke knocks twitter.com/culer_false/st… Rohit and Kohli have proved themselves time and again how good they are in T20s in past but fraud Jadeja never proved himself,always ghosting in T20s apart from few fluke knocks twitter.com/culer_false/st…

i @ShaheenHypebot sir ravindra jadeja it seems.... sir is missing .... sir means head.... most braind3ad cricketer ever sir ravindra jadeja it seems.... sir is missing .... sir means head.... most braind3ad cricketer ever

. @finehaihum Making jadeja captain more worse than 2 year ban for csk Making jadeja captain more worse than 2 year ban for csk

Robisixtree @RSixtree Jadeja when bowler bowls zero full toss and zero no balls in death overs Jadeja when bowler bowls zero full toss and zero no balls in death overs https://t.co/Y3P7hfR2ry

Dave @CricketDave27 Kind of hilarious that after so many years of having Chahar, Thakur, Bravo now Pretorius Jordan CSK have only now finally started using pinch hitter and of all people they chose Santner to do it 🤣 Kind of hilarious that after so many years of having Chahar, Thakur, Bravo now Pretorius Jordan CSK have only now finally started using pinch hitter and of all people they chose Santner to do it 🤣

Prasanna @prasannalara If Santner only bowls 2 overs well Moeen can do that.If Santner can substitute Moeen at no3 I beg to differ.Mooen at no3 with 2 overs of bowling is the right option.Thoughts ? If Santner only bowls 2 overs well Moeen can do that.If Santner can substitute Moeen at no3 I beg to differ.Mooen at no3 with 2 overs of bowling is the right option.Thoughts ?

Tha7a Fan @Tha7aKirkut 🥰. Thankyou Idol for valuable tips to M.Santner🥰. Thankyou Idol for valuable tips to M.Santner👌🥰. https://t.co/jbQRwkwku6

‘ @Ashwin_tweetz Belt treatment to whoever came with the plan of Santner batting at no 3 Belt treatment to whoever came with the plan of Santner batting at no 3

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani Jaddu sent Santner in powerplay

to play like Narine

He is playing like Ishan Jaddu sent Santner in powerplay to play like NarineHe is playing like Ishan

Aishu 😷 @imaishu_ Bravo's innumerable wides & promoting Santner cost the game. 9 (15) & that too the runs were of edges. How do we expect a bowler who can bat to become a batter who can bowl? One match it's okay when we were batting first, again when we're chasing a huge total we're experimenting. Bravo's innumerable wides & promoting Santner cost the game. 9 (15) & that too the runs were of edges. How do we expect a bowler who can bat to become a batter who can bowl? One match it's okay when we were batting first, again when we're chasing a huge total we're experimenting.

CRICKETBITTS @cricketbitts Why on God earth is Santner batting at number 3 , has CSK lost the plot Why on God earth is Santner batting at number 3 , has CSK lost the plot https://t.co/cKK86OLDRS

vru @BringHopeToUs Mass decision of the captain to send Santner at 3 to stabilize the inning 🫢🫢🫢🫢 Mass decision of the captain to send Santner at 3 to stabilize the inning 🫢🫢🫢🫢

Yash @Yashrajput027

#CSKvsPBKS Santner and other csk players in powerplay Santner and other csk players in powerplay #CSKvsPBKS https://t.co/inxMBIZqOe

Aishu 😷 @imaishu_



#IPL2022 | #PBKSvCSK One down Santner should have never happened. The amount of deliveries he wasted, Rayudu's knock looked in complete contrast compared to that. Ofcourse Jaddu's dip in batting form doesn't help. Another match that could've been win. One down Santner should have never happened. The amount of deliveries he wasted, Rayudu's knock looked in complete contrast compared to that. Ofcourse Jaddu's dip in batting form doesn't help. Another match that could've been win. #IPL2022 | #PBKSvCSK

Nilabh🇮🇳 @Nilabh_Raina3



KKR vs R Uthappa 28(21)

LSG vs M Ali 35(22)

PKBS vs M Ali 0(2)

SRH vs M Ali 48(35)

RCB vs M Ali 3(8)

GT vs M Ali 1(3)

MI vs M Santner 11(9)

PKBS vs M Santner 9(12)



#SureshRaina | #Raina |

"Raina may not fit into this" ~ CSK manegement CSK at no 3 postion so far in this seasonKKR vs R Uthappa 28(21)LSG vs M Ali 35(22)PKBS vs M Ali 0(2)SRH vs M Ali 48(35)RCB vs M Ali 3(8)GT vs M Ali 1(3)MI vs M Santner 11(9)PKBS vs M Santner 9(12)"Raina may not fit into this" ~ CSK manegement CSK at no 3 postion so far in this seasonKKR vs R Uthappa 28(21)LSG vs M Ali 35(22)PKBS vs M Ali 0(2)SRH vs M Ali 48(35)RCB vs M Ali 3(8)GT vs M Ali 1(3)MI vs M Santner 11(9)PKBS vs M Santner 9(12)#SureshRaina | #Raina | "Raina may not fit into this" ~ CSK manegement https://t.co/6QLPsW7r7C

Ruban Mathivanan @GKcinemas



Not our season, let’s regroup and pick a better side in mini auction for 2023 🏻

#CSK𓃬 The sheer audacity thinking of filling no.3 spot with Moeen or Santner has cost us this season, and those dropped catches 🥲Not our season, let’s regroup and pick a better side in mini auction for 2023 The sheer audacity thinking of filling no.3 spot with Moeen or Santner has cost us this season, and those dropped catches 🥲Not our season, let’s regroup and pick a better side in mini auction for 2023✌🏻 #CSK𓃬

Akhil Reddy @Akhil_Reddy_ @ChennaiIPL Santner and Jaddu are the reasons for this defeat. Jadeja is below below par in this season in all departments. @ChennaiIPL Santner and Jaddu are the reasons for this defeat. Jadeja is below below par in this season in all departments.

Ravindra Jadeja couldn't provide finishing touches to CSK's chase after Rayudu's brilliance

Chennai needed a good start to the powerplay as their poor fielding had cost them those extra 15-20 runs. Robin Uthappa was dismissed early by Sandeep Sharma and that pushed CSK back.

Santner's counter-attack didn't come off as he could only score 9 runs off 15 balls. CSK were in deep trouble when hard-hitting Shivam Dube departed with the scoreboard reading 40/3. Rayudu was hit on the wrist while fielding which meant there was a bit of doubt about how he would bat.

However, the veteran right-hander showed just why he is one of the most impactful batters in the IPL. Rayudu showed great intent from the get-go and gave Ruturaj Gaikwad time to settle-in. The duo added crucial 49 runs for the fourth wicket while Rayudu did the bulk of the scoring.

Gaikwad's wicket fell at the wrong time for CSK and it looked like Punjab had the game within their grasp. But Rayudu changed gears once again and took the PBKS bowling apart. Before Ravindra Jadeja got set, Rayudu brought the equation down to less than 12 runs per over with 24 deliveries to go.

However, the right-hander also seemed exhausted and Jadeja not being able to find boundaries didn't help Chennai's cause. Arshdeep Singh bowled a sensational 17th over and that put pressure on the batters to plunder Kagiso Rabada for runs in the next over.

However, Rabada ended up getting Rayudu's wicket and Punjab had victory within their sights. The stage was set for MS Dhoni to produce another finishing masterclass. However, young Arshdeep showed tremendous nerves under pressure and gave Rishi Dhawan a massive 27 runs to defend off the last over.

Dhoni tried his best but in the end, it was too much for the 40-year-old to pull off. Ravindra Jadeja and his men might rue their mistakes on the field and the intent shown by batters other than Rayudu.

