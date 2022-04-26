×
"Saste Pushpa, aaj ki innings show-off thi ya masterstroke?" - Fans tear into Ravindra Jadeja for slow knock, sending Santner at No.3 in IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja (L) scored just 21 off 16 balls and failed to finish the game for CSK. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 26, 2022 01:09 AM IST
Ravindra Jadeja couldn't get Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the line against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as the latter held their nerves to win a close game by 11 runs. Ambati Rayudu played a sensational knock of 78 off just 39 balls and set it up nicely for the Men in Yellow.

With 47 runs needed off 24 balls and six wickets in hand, it looked like CSK were the favorites to get their second win on the bounce. However, some sensational death bowling by Arshdeep Singh in particular made life difficult for the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni and that proved to be the difference in the end.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see CSK lose from what looked like a winning position after the end of the 16th over. Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 21 but consumed 16 deliveries. Some fans felt the CSK skipper had to take most of the blame for not getting them over the line.

Fans were also baffled to see Chennai stick to the experiment of sending all-rounder Mitchell Santner to bat at No.3. Here are some of the reactions:

Ravi Jadeja has been so disappointing, there was lots of hope especially the way he has been batting in last few years but in 2022 he has been under par so far for CSK.
Jadeja doing to Dhoni what Dhoni has done to thousands of middle-order batters over the last thousands of years.
Honestly if it wasn't for Rayudu it would've been an embarassing defeat. Jadeja caught the storm for batting in the end but everyone else who came ahead played equally bad. We don't have the 2010's M.O. to score 100+ in last 10 overs. Match is done & dusted if we don't utilize pp
Jadeja's been so poor with the bat this IPL season. In overs 16-20, his numbers this season have been an avg of 23.2 and a SR of 155. In 2020, it was 46 & 206.7 respectively. While in 2021, these numbers were 59.3 and 185.4.
If you rate jadeja in t20sYo need to keep your mind check
Jadeja calculating the chances of qualifying https://t.co/dpqx14Yi0S
Jadeja seriously looks lost. That’s not good news for India fans. I hope his misery ends soon.
Jadeja has some personal dushmani kya bc? Last year Rayudu played a gold knock against MI, he did the same. Similar today.
Ravindra Jadeja completely took away the momentum from the innings. #IPL2022
Good luck to the Board of Control for Cricket in India if they think Jadeja is a viable number 7 for a WT20 in Australia.
Congrats Jadeja for this hard earned award 🔥🔥 https://t.co/XDiUsOnMqf
@ChennaiIPL Thank You Sir Jadeja for Your wonderful all round performance in this season 🙏 Hats off to RD 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/YaOpUuaT3V
The number of games jadeja sucked the momentum this IPL is right up there
If captaincy seriously is the pressure, Jadeja can please leave that. Totally disappointing with the batting this season after showing good improvement in the last 2 years.
1 lakh fine for every dot ball sir jadeja plays from here on
Come Out Jadeja Stop Batting https://t.co/YaE39ApGSq
People expecting a retired 40 year old Dhoni to chase 27 off the last over proves what a successful career the GOAT has had. He doesn't have to prove anything. Jadeja you fraud
Jadeja has been the biggest disappointment for CSK this year.
MOST OVERRATED T20 CRICKETER EVER RAVINDRA JADEJA :-SR of 124 playing T20i since 2009-SR 127 playing IPL since 2008-Regularly smacked by batsman for terrible bowling-0 50s in T20i- 8 sixes in T20i whole career- 2 fluke seasons with the bat 2020-21 MASSIVELY OVERRATED👎👎 https://t.co/MJDfLrBseL
Jadeja was 14 in 14 when the match was alive & then hit a 6 when they needed 19 in 2 balls.. if we remove such meaningless runs then he'll have 1649 runs @ 17 avg with 99 sr in his IPL career 🔥🔥
We haven't only got Vintage MS, we have also got vintage Jadeja with the bat as well.
@ChennaiIPL Jadeja should consider stepping down from the captaincy not using santner after two overs, dropping catches, unable to find boundaries all ruining his natural game it's not the same Jadeja we have seen last year 😶
I blame Jadeja for this loss. Can't defend his batting here.
Today Jadeja once again proved why he's an irreplaceable all rounder. In tests 🙌
Dhoni does everything ryt but he always fails to find his successor. First Kohli now Jadeja.
Dhoni on his last legs is batting better than Jadeja at his "peak".
CSK lost the match in presence of best finishers Dhoni & Jadeja 🤣🤣🤣#IPL2022 #CSKvPBKS https://t.co/R5D2VKmbGd
Jadeja since 2021 except that 62 off 28 balls vs RCB.Innings: 20Runs: 268Balls: 216SR: 124.07Not just this season
When CSK need boundaries Jadeja looking for Singles, When Match is Over ....Jadeja Hitting Sixes😂😂Last Night PollardTonight JadejaWell Played Rayudu🔥#IPL2022 #CSKvPBKS
Jadeja got to be the main reason behind csk lost tonight. He was 14 off 14 deliveries till the last over which costed the match to csk. ms Dhoni tried his best but one simply can't win u came always. https://t.co/yl5X16gfwn
Handing over captaincy to Jadeja might be the worst decision of Dhoni's career. And he will have to pay for it. 👍
Why is Dhoni not batting ahead of Jadeja?Fair to say Arshdeep and Rabada won the game for Punjab, but it was not the greatest knock by Jadeja.
Jadeja frauded his way to CSK captaincy by hitting against Harshal, Nagarkoti and Mavi. Now he is giving more pain to CSK fans than the few joys he gave them last season 🤣
Ravindra Jadeja is like chitti who needs a vaseegaran to be with him getting tamed at proper junctions instead here he has been inserted with a red chip and asked him to be on his own which resulted in nothing but chaos.
Jadeja retire and never play cricket again
CSK not perfecting Jadeja's entry point even after 7 games into the season has to be a really really awful thing.
Ruturaj and Jadeja. Heroes of 2021. Villains of 2022.
Remember the name Ravindrasinh Jadeja. Costing matches & tournaments since 2009 🤙😎. https://t.co/azImRKDsbw
Kya be saste pushpa @imjadeja , aaj ki ye inning show off thi ya masterstroke ?
Rohit and Kohli have proved themselves time and again how good they are in T20s in past but fraud Jadeja never proved himself,always ghosting in T20s apart from few fluke knocks twitter.com/culer_false/st…
sir ravindra jadeja it seems.... sir is missing .... sir means head.... most braind3ad cricketer ever
Making jadeja captain more worse than 2 year ban for csk
Jadeja when bowler bowls zero full toss and zero no balls in death overs https://t.co/Y3P7hfR2ry
Kind of hilarious that after so many years of having Chahar, Thakur, Bravo now Pretorius Jordan CSK have only now finally started using pinch hitter and of all people they chose Santner to do it 🤣
If Santner only bowls 2 overs well Moeen can do that.If Santner can substitute Moeen at no3 I beg to differ.Mooen at no3 with 2 overs of bowling is the right option.Thoughts ?
Thankyou Idol for valuable tips to M.Santner👌🥰. https://t.co/jbQRwkwku6
Belt treatment to whoever came with the plan of Santner batting at no 3
Well played mitchell santner🤩🤩🤩🥳 https://t.co/wDFuASHlOy
Jaddu sent Santner in powerplay to play like NarineHe is playing like Ishan
Bravo's innumerable wides & promoting Santner cost the game. 9 (15) & that too the runs were of edges. How do we expect a bowler who can bat to become a batter who can bowl? One match it's okay when we were batting first, again when we're chasing a huge total we're experimenting.
Why on God earth is Santner batting at number 3 , has CSK lost the plot https://t.co/cKK86OLDRS
Mass decision of the captain to send Santner at 3 to stabilize the inning 🫢🫢🫢🫢
Santner and other csk players in powerplay #CSKvsPBKS https://t.co/inxMBIZqOe
One down Santner should have never happened. The amount of deliveries he wasted, Rayudu's knock looked in complete contrast compared to that. Ofcourse Jaddu's dip in batting form doesn't help. Another match that could've been win. #IPL2022 | #PBKSvCSK
CSK at no 3 postion so far in this seasonKKR vs R Uthappa 28(21)LSG vs M Ali 35(22)PKBS vs M Ali 0(2)SRH vs M Ali 48(35)RCB vs M Ali 3(8)GT vs M Ali 1(3)MI vs M Santner 11(9)PKBS vs M Santner 9(12)#SureshRaina | #Raina | "Raina may not fit into this" ~ CSK manegement https://t.co/6QLPsW7r7C
The sheer audacity thinking of filling no.3 spot with Moeen or Santner has cost us this season, and those dropped catches 🥲Not our season, let’s regroup and pick a better side in mini auction for 2023✌🏻 #CSK𓃬
@ChennaiIPL Santner and Jaddu are the reasons for this defeat. Jadeja is below below par in this season in all departments.

Ravindra Jadeja couldn't provide finishing touches to CSK's chase after Rayudu's brilliance

Chennai needed a good start to the powerplay as their poor fielding had cost them those extra 15-20 runs. Robin Uthappa was dismissed early by Sandeep Sharma and that pushed CSK back.

Santner's counter-attack didn't come off as he could only score 9 runs off 15 balls. CSK were in deep trouble when hard-hitting Shivam Dube departed with the scoreboard reading 40/3. Rayudu was hit on the wrist while fielding which meant there was a bit of doubt about how he would bat.

However, the veteran right-hander showed just why he is one of the most impactful batters in the IPL. Rayudu showed great intent from the get-go and gave Ruturaj Gaikwad time to settle-in. The duo added crucial 49 runs for the fourth wicket while Rayudu did the bulk of the scoring.

Gaikwad's wicket fell at the wrong time for CSK and it looked like Punjab had the game within their grasp. But Rayudu changed gears once again and took the PBKS bowling apart. Before Ravindra Jadeja got set, Rayudu brought the equation down to less than 12 runs per over with 24 deliveries to go.

However, the right-hander also seemed exhausted and Jadeja not being able to find boundaries didn't help Chennai's cause. Arshdeep Singh bowled a sensational 17th over and that put pressure on the batters to plunder Kagiso Rabada for runs in the next over.

However, Rabada ended up getting Rayudu's wicket and Punjab had victory within their sights. The stage was set for MS Dhoni to produce another finishing masterclass. However, young Arshdeep showed tremendous nerves under pressure and gave Rishi Dhawan a massive 27 runs to defend off the last over.

Dhoni tried his best but in the end, it was too much for the 40-year-old to pull off. Ravindra Jadeja and his men might rue their mistakes on the field and the intent shown by batters other than Rayudu.

