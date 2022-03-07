IPL 2022 Schedule PDF: Download the IPL Timetable in PDF for free

The IPL 2022 schedule was announced by the BCCI yesterday on their official website. The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will get underway on March 26 with a clash between last season's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

Two new franchises, namely the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans, have joined eight existing teams. These ten teams will be in action from March 26 to May 22 in the league stage of IPL 2022.

The BCCI is yet to announce the IPL 2022 schedule for the playoffs, but the final match is scheduled to happen on May 29. The Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and MCA Stadium are the four venues for the league stage.

IPL 2022 Schedule PDF Download for free

You can download the PDF for the IPL 2022 schedule right here. Ten teams will play 14 matches each during the league stage. The top four franchises will qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Due to the addition of two new teams, the BCCI had to bring back the old IPL format which was used in 2011. The board has divided the ten teams into two groups of five each.

Here are the groups and matches for all teams:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra IPL 2022 Groups:



Group A: MI, KKR, RR, DC, LSG.



Group B: CSK, SRH, RCB, PBKS, GT.



- Teams will twice place against against same group teams and their exact opposite in the other group (i.e - MI Vs CSK twice). IPL 2022 Groups:Group A: MI, KKR, RR, DC, LSG.Group B: CSK, SRH, RCB, PBKS, GT.- Teams will twice place against against same group teams and their exact opposite in the other group (i.e - MI Vs CSK twice).

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The complete group theory for IPL 2022: The complete group theory for IPL 2022: https://t.co/8Tnv5U05kq

Fans should note that even though there are two groups in IPL 2022, there will only be one points table, and the top four teams among the ten participants will make it to the next round.

The start time for the IPL 2022 matches will be the same as previous seasons. The afternoon matches on double-header days will start at 3:30 PM IST, whereas the evening games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

It will be interesting to see which team wins IPL 2022.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar