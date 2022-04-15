IPL 2022: SRH vs KKR telecast channel list and live streaming details

The Kolkata Knight Riders will play their six match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

KKR have won three of their five games this season. The Shreyas Iyer-led side lost their two games against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

SRH, on the other hand, have picked up some momentum after a slow start to the season. They lost their first two matches but have bounced back with consecutive victories against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Fans can expect a cracking contest tonight between these two sides. Here are all the telecase and live streaming details for this match between KKR and SRH.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the first meeting between KKR and SRH this season.

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for fans living in the US, UK, Canada, UAE and Australia:

England: Sky Sports.

Australia: FOX Sports.

UAE: beIN Sports.

USA & Canada: Willow TV.

Today IPL match time

KKR's match against SRH is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST. It will take place at 6:00 pm on Gulf Standard Time while the match will be telecasted live in Canada at 10:30 am

Fans in Australia will have to stay up late and tune in to live action from 1:00 am on April 16 Down Under.

Edited by Diptanil Roy