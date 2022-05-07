IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore will cross swords with Sunrisers Hyderabad tomorrow afternoon in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Bangalore-based franchise have momentum on their side as they defeated the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last game.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a three-match losing streak. They will be keen to get back to winning ways before it is too late.

The Wankhede Stadium pitch report will be broadcast a few minutes before the the toss of the SRH vs RCB match. Ahead of that, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous fixtures hosted by this venue.

Wankhede Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 97

Matches won by teams batting first: 46

Matches won by teams batting second: 51

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011

Average 1st innings score: 170

Wankhede Stadium last match

In the last game at this venue, the Rajasthan Royals beat the Punjab Kings by six wickets. PBKS won the toss and chose to bat first. A half-century from Jonny Bairstow powered PBKS to 189/5 in their 20 overs. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for RR with figures of 3/28.

In reply, a magnificent 41-ball 68 from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal helped the Rajasthan Royals win the match by six wickets. Arshdeep Singh bowled an impressive spell of 2/29, but his efforts went in vain.

12 sixes were smashed by the batters across the two innings of the match between PBKS and RR. A total of nine wickets fell in the game, with pacers accounting for five of them.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by S Chowdhury