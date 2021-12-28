IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why teams could target Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne has had quite a meteoric rise in international cricket, especially in Tests. The Australian is currently sitting pretty at the top of the ICC rankings for Test batters.

With a compact batting technique and no evident weakness, it would be fair to say that Labuschagne is one of the more difficult batters to dismiss in recent times. The right-hander has swiftly become one of the mainstays of the Australian batting lineup and looks set to become on the best batters in world cricket over the coming years.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



What a journey this has been so far 🙇🇦🇺



#Australia #CricketTwitter Marnus Labuschagne is the new No. 1️⃣ Test batter 🙌What a journey this has been so far 🙇🇦🇺 Marnus Labuschagne is the new No. 1️⃣ Test batter 🙌What a journey this has been so far 🙇🇦🇺 #Australia #CricketTwitter https://t.co/H153O2ggnP

It is worth noting that Marnus Labuschagne is yet to represent Australia in T20Is. In fact, throughout his career, he has played a combined 24 T20s for the Brisbane Heat in the BBL and Glamorgan in the T20 Blast.

Will Marnus Labuschagne be picked up at the IPL 2022 Auction?

The IPL 2022 Auction is set to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. It will be a mega auction with most of the players heading into the auction pool.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸 IPL



#IPL According to reports, the IPL mega auction will take place in Bangalore on 12 and 13 February 2022.📸 IPL #IPL 2022 According to reports, the IPL mega auction will take place in Bangalore on 12 and 13 February 2022.📸 IPL#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/rW5t5kL0B6

Marnus Labuschagne had listed himself in the IPL 2021 Auction, but could not find any takers. However, with a few strong showings for Glamorgan in the T20 Blast earlier this year, the Australian has strengthened his case this time around.

On that note, here are three reasons as to why teams might bid for Marnus Labuschagne at the IPL 2022 Auction:

#1 Labuschagne is a complete batter

Marnus Labuschagne - a reliable run bank!

Marnus Labuschagne's complete gameplay makes him one of the more reliable batters doing the rounds in world cricket. One mustn't be fooled by his success in Test cricket and undermine what Labuschagne could potentially do in the T20s.

Given his versatility against both pace and spin, Labuschagne comes in as a quality batting option for any outfit. Should he list himself on the IPL 2022 Auction player list, franchises must consider this aspect and have him on their radar. With high quality pace and mystery spin a hallmark of the tournament, any IPL side would benefit from a batter equally adept against both skillsets.

Capable of batting in the middle order, teams could also look to Labuschagne as an opening option to do the needful in the powerplay overs. Add to this his consistency and one can see a reliable player in Labuschagne - one who could potentially set games up for his side.

#2 Labuschagne is an useful bowling option too

Marnus Labuschagne is a pretty handy bowling option with his ability to bowl leg breaks and medium pace.

Marnus Labuschagne is a handy bowling option. For that matter, he picked up quite a few wickets during BBL 2021-22. Labuschagne's loopy leg-breaks got the opposition batters going on the attack and perished in the process.

Multi-dimensional players are totally worth their weight in gold in the T20 format. Which team wouldn't want someone who can bowl both spin and pace. Yes, Labuschagne has been working on his medium pacers in recent times and even bowled Cameron Green in a Sheffield Shield game last month.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Off the long run! Marnus Labuschagne has become a legitimate wicket-taking threat with his medium pace, much to Usman Khawaja's surprise #SheffieldShield Off the long run! Marnus Labuschagne has become a legitimate wicket-taking threat with his medium pace, much to Usman Khawaja's surprise #SheffieldShield https://t.co/RUwJYaapP7

Being a useful operator with the ball, Labuschagne could well chip in with a couple of overs through the middle phase of an innings. He brings increased flexibility to the side and teams at the IPL 2022 Auction could factor this in. Who knows, this very quality of Labuschagne bringing in more than one skillset could spark a bidding war for his services at auction.

#3 Labuschagne's cult fan following

Marnus Labuschagne has become a fan favorite and could win over the fans should he play the IPL 2022 season.

"NO RUN"

You just read that in Marnus Labuschagne's voice, didn't you? His batting exploits aside, the 27-year-old has developed a cult fan following owing to his amusing mannerisms on the field.

Labuschagne truly is quite the entertainer and comes across as someone who could win over the fans should he participate in IPL 2022.

Loved by his teammates, Labuschagne is the kind of character a team would love to have in the dressing room. An entertainer like no other, fans can take to him within no time. This is a crucial factor for the new franchises from Lucknow and Ahmedabad, as they seek to establish a brand ahead of IPL 2022.

We all know how David Warner has won over fans in India over the years due to his association with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Labuschagne is no less an entertainer, and this fan following could aid franchisees in placing a bid for him at the IPL 2022 Auction. Of course, he walks in on cricketing merit alone, so it makes it a win-win, doesn't it?

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Marnus Labuschagne make his debut in IPL 2022? Yes No 8 votes so far