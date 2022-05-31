Top 10 catches of IPL 2022

The IPL 2022 saw some amazing performances with both bat and ball. Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) duo of Jos Buttler (863 runs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (27 wickets) walked away with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap respectively.

Buttler scored four hundreds while Chahal was the only bowler to pick up a hat-trick. Unfortunately, their efforts went in vain as the Gujarat Titans (GT) thumped them by seven wickets in the final on Sunday, May 29.

In the T20 format, fielding plays an equally important role as batting and bowling. A brilliant catch can swing the momentum of a contest and, in some cases, prove to be the turning point as well. Hence, most teams try to ensure that they have good fielders in their playing XI.

IPL 2022 saw some memorable catches

IPL 2022 saw quite a few spectacular catches being taken by fielders from across franchises. From athletic dives to quick reflexes, the tournament offered brilliant catches in all forms. In this feature, we look back at 10 of the best catches of the season.

#10 Jos Buttler (PBKS vs RR, Match 52)

In match number 52 of IPL 2022, Buttler took a smart one-handed catch to dismiss Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan for 12.

The left-hander chipped down the track to Ravichandran Ashwin and tried to loft him over mid-off. He did not get enough elevation though. Buttler tracked back and, just when it seemed the ball was heading over him, he leapt and pulled off a one-handed stunner.

#9 Kuldeep Yadav (DC vs KKR, Match 19)

Delhi Capitals (DC) left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav took a superb running catch off his own bowling. He dismissed the Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Umesh Yadav (0) in Match 19 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium.

Umesh slogged one across the line and skied the spinner. Kuldeep covered some distance to his right, towards the vacant midwicket. As the ball came down, he dived a full stretch to complete the catch.

#8 Harpreet Brar (PBKS vs RCB, Match 60)

Punjab Kings' Harpreet Brar took a well-judged catch on the boundary against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium to send back Wanindu Hasaranga (1). The RCB all-rounder went for a slog sweep against Rahul Chahar and smashed the ball towards deep midwicket.

Harpreet took the catch over his head. As he was falling over, he flicked the ball into the air before going over the ropes. He regathered himself and completed the catch.

#7 Liam Livingstone (PBKS vs CSK, Match 11)

Punjab’s batting all-rounder Liam Livingstone took an excellent return catch to dismiss Dwayne Bravo (0) in at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The CSK veteran chipped a leg break uppishly. Livingstone ran towards his left and flung himself to pull off a one-handed stunner.

#6 Glenn Maxwell (GT vs RCB, Match 67)

In Match 67 of IPL 2022 between Gujarat and Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Glenn Maxwell took a one-handed screamer at slip to end Shubman Gill’s (1) stay.

The GT opener had a poke at a length ball from Josh Hazlewood outside off and got a thick edge. Maxwell almost nonchalantly dived to his right and came up with the ball stuck in his hand.

#5 Tim Southee (PBKS vs KKR, Match 8)

Tim Southee ran all the way from long-off to mid-on and then dived to take a skier from Kagiso Rabada (25) in Match 8 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rabada completely miscued an off-cutter from Andre Russell and the ball went high in the air. Southee kept running and running and never lost sight of the ball to complete a magnificent catch.

#4 Ambati Rayudu (CSK vs RCB, Match 22)

Veteran Chennai batter Ambati Rayudu took an athletic catch to dismiss Akash Deep in match 22 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium.

Looking for a single, Deep lobbed Ravindra Jadeja towards short cover. Rayudu ran to his right and then dived at full-stretch to pull off a one-handed blinder.

#3 Shubman Gill (LSG vs GT, Match 4)

GT opener Shubman Gill took a terrific running catch to send back LSG’s Evin Lewis (10) in Match 4 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. The Lucknow left-hander mistimed a pull off Varun Aaron.

Gill tracked back nearly 25 yards from the ring and intercepted the ball all the way. As it came down, the ball was heading away from him. The fielder put in a full-length dive and took a magnificent grab.

#2 Rahul Tripathi (GT vs SRH, Match 21)

SRH’s Rahul Tripathi took a flying catch to send back GT opener Gill in Match 21 at the DY Patil Stadium. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a ‘hit me’ ball outside off.

Gill accepted the invitation and smacked it. It seemed the ball would race past cover. However, Tripathi dived to his left, put out his hand and the ball stuck.

#1 Evin Lewis (LSG vs KKR, Match 66)

The official catch of the tournament! KKR needed just three runs off two balls to complete a chase of 211 at the DY Patil Stadium. However, the feisty Rinku Singh (40 off 15) miscued a drive off Marcus Stoinis over cover.

At first, it seemed the ball would land safely. However, Evin Lewis ran in nearly 30 yards from the ropes, slid and pulled out his left hand to grab a stunner inches off the ground.

