IPL 2022: Top 3 batting performances in RCB vs SRH fixtures 

Match 56 of the ongoing IPL 2022 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (May 8).

There is a fierce rivalry between the two sides, who have played many headline-making encounters in the past, including the IPL 2016 final. In 20 head-to-head matches, SRH have won 12 times while RCB on eight occasions.

In the last encounter between the two sides, the Sunrisers bamboozled RCB by bundling them out for a paltry 68 runs, winning the game with 12 overs to spare.

As the two sides prepare to face each other once again this campaign, let’s take a look at three of the top batting performances in contests between the two teams over the years.

#3. AB de Villiers - 82 off 42 vs SRH in IPL 2016

AB de Villiers scored 82 off 42 vs SRH in 2016

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, RCB hosted SRH in the first game of the IPL 2016 season. The pitch seemed to favor the chasing side, and RCB had to put up a massive total since they were batting first after losing the toss.

The hosts got off to a dreadful start when the dangerous Chris Gayle left after only scoring one run. However, RCB's two mainstays in Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers yet again rescued the day for their team.

Vishy @imvishwanath13 those where the days when AB use to come at 3 and starts bashing from ball 1 On This Day in 2016 , AB de Villiers Scored 82 (42) vs Sunrisers Hyderabadthose where the days when AB use to come at 3 and starts bashing from ball 1 On This Day in 2016 , AB de Villiers Scored 82 (42) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad❤️ those where the days when AB use to come at 3 and starts bashing from ball 1 https://t.co/p1iLxThlXe

The duo stitched up an excellent 157-run stand for the second wicket and took almost every SRH bowler to the cleaners. AB de Villiers began to unleash stunning unorthodox shots from his repertoire while Kohli (75 off 51) made sure he played traditional shots.

De Villiers smoked seven boundaries and six maximums, which propelled him to 82 off just 42 balls and helped RCB post an enormous score of 227-4 in their 20 overs. For SRH, this was never going to be an easy task, and they eventually fell 45 runs short.

#2. David Warner's 92 off 50 vs RCB in IPL 2016

David Warner for Sunrisers Hyderabad

In the second RCB-SRH game in IPL 2016, David Warner came out all guns blazing to get over the defeat Bangalore handed him in the first fixture.

After being put to bat first in Hyderabad, the SRH skipper asserted his dominance over Bangalore’s bowlers. While his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan lost his wicket early, Warner exploited a rather weakened RCB bowling attack.

Before getting holed out eight short of a hundred, the Australian scored a high-quality 92 off only 50 deliveries. The knock featured nine fours and as many as five hits over the fence.

His innings provided the foundation for the middle order to score big, which they achieved by guiding Hyderabad to 194. Despite KL Rahul's 51 off 28 for RCB, SRH comfortably restricted them and won the game by a margin of 15 runs.

#1. Jonny Bairstow's 114 off 56 balls vs RCB in IPL 2019

Jonny Bairstow smashed his only IPL hundred against RCB

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, the SRH openers, had a great IPL 2019. In an evening fixture against RCB in Hyderabad, the two overseas stars shattered many records.

Bairstow and Warner completed their third consecutive century stand as well as the biggest opening partnership (185) in IPL history. Bairstow stormed to an impressive 114 off only 56 balls, a scorching innings that included 12 fours and seven sixes.

The Englishman finished with a strike rate of 203.57 in a performance of utter dominance from the SRH opener. In the 17th over, he was removed while attempting to hit Yuzvendra Chahal.

During their remarkable partnership, Bairstow and Warner ripped the RCB attack apart. Warner went on to reach three figures after Bairstow was dismissed. He scored 100 off 55 balls.

SRH registered an impressive 231 courtesy of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner. SRH then stopped RCB at 113 runs to win the match.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava