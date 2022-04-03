IPL 2022: Top 3 bowling performances from week 1 of the tournament 

The much-awaited IPL 2022 began with a clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Since then, it has smoothly and steadily completed its first week of fixtures.

In the first week of the competition, eight matches were played. All franchises have opened their points accounts in the IPL 2022 season, with the exception of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

While the pitches in Maharashtra have been somewhat batting-friendly, some bowlers have adapted to the conditions and bowled match-winning spells. In a total of eight games in week 1, as many as 89 wickets have fallen.

With that in mind, here are the top three bowling performances from the opening week of IPL 2022.

Note: Only games from Match 1 (CSK vs KKR) to Match 8 (PBKS vs KKR) in IPL 2022 have been taken into consideration.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav - 3 for 18 vs Mumbai Indians

After playing just five games and picking up a solitary wicket last season, Kuldeep Yadav made a remarkable comeback in his very first game of IPL 2022. The left-armer played an influential role in his side's first win of the season as he spun a web around MI batters in Mumbai.

After being put in to bat first, the MI batters enjoyed a decent start. They were 53-0 after six overs when Rishabh Pant turned to his chinaman option Kuldeep Yadav. He leaked just three singles in his first over, before dismissing Rohit Sharma on the second delivery of his second.

Anmolpreet Singh then struggled to read Kuldeep and sliced one to long-off to give him his second wicket. After his first three overs, the 27 year old's figures read 3-0-13-2.

When Kieron Pollard came to the crease, Pant brought Kuldeep back for his final over. He didn't disappoint his captain and snared Pollard with another short-of-good-length delivery.

Pollard went for a powerful pull but Tim Siefert plucked the catch brilliantly at square leg. Due to Ishan Kishan's power-show in the last four overs however, MI racked up 177/5.

Chasing 178, the Capitals were tottering at 72 for 5 after 9.4 overs. However, with Lalit Yadav (48*) and Axar Patel's (38*) brilliance, the Pant-led side scripted a late comeback and stunned Mumbai.

Kuldeep was adjudged the player of the match for his match-turning 3/18. Interestingly, in his quota of four overs, the former KKR spinner didn't concede even a single boundary.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga - 4 for 20 vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Sri Lanka's ace spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was bought at a hefty price of ₹10.75 crore by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IPL 2022 mega auction. As a result, the leg-spinner was expected to deliver great results.

After an expensive outing against the Punjab Kings, Hasaranga showed his prowess with his first four-fer in the IPL against KKR.

After winning the toss and bowling first, RCB bowlers were all over the KKR batters from the word go. After picking up three wickets inside the powerplay, Hasaranga went on to bowl his first over of the day.

He made an instant impact by scalping the big wicket of skipper Shreyas Iyer on the fourth delivery of the over. The Lankan then backed up his first over by picking two more wickets in his second.

With impressive performances by Harshal Patel and Akash Deep, KKR were strangled for 99-8 in 15 overs. Hasaranga completed his four overs by the 16th over of the innings. In his final over, he gave away just two runs and picked up his fourth wicket of the day.

Chasing a mediocre total of 129, RCB were reduced to 17/3 in the third over. David Willey (18) and Sherfane Rutherford (28) then resurrected the innings with their patient 45-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s 20-ball 27 boosted the RCB run chase before Dinesh Karthik joined the proceedings and calmly managed to get past his former franchise.

On a night where 17 wickets fell, Hasaranga was named the Player of the Match for his figures of 4-0-20-4. This match established Hasaranga as a player to watch out for in IPL 2022.

#1 Mohammed Shami - 3 for 25 vs Lucknow Super Giants

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



What a start for Gujarat Titans and Mohammed Shami!



KL Rahul nicks the first ball to Matthew Wade for a duck



LSG : 0/1 (0.1)



IPL



#IPL2022 #AavaDe #LSG #GTvLSG WICKET!What a start for Gujarat Titans and Mohammed Shami!KL Rahul nicks the first ball to Matthew Wade for a duckLSG : 0/1 (0.1)IPL WICKET! 💥What a start for Gujarat Titans and Mohammed Shami! 🔥KL Rahul nicks the first ball to Matthew Wade for a duck 😱LSG : 0/1 (0.1)📷 IPL#IPL2022 #AavaDe #LSG #GTvLSG https://t.co/1RM56qUlLz

One of the world's best seam bowlers, Mohammed Shami embarked on a terrific start with his new IPL franchise, Gujarat Titans. Shami rattled the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batters with a clinical display and proved why he is considered one of the fearsome pacers, especially with the new ball.

The Hardik Pandya-led unit won the toss and chose to bowl first. With Shami spearheading the pace attack, he took a wicket off the very first ball of the match.

Shami first dismissed skipper KL Rahul with an unplayable ball before removing Quinton de Kock with another peach of a delivery. With yet another fantastic delivery that clean bowled Manish Pandey, the former KKR pacer made things worse for the newcomers.

For the first time in the IPL, Shami gave up only 10 runs in his first spell and took three wickets in the powerplay. Despite leaking 15 runs in his last over, the 31-year-old gave away just 25 runs in his quota of four overs.

LSG put up 158 runs on the board thanks to half-centuries from Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni. With five wickets in hand, GT responded with a collective batting effort to claim their first victory. Shami was named Payer of the Match after his absolutely stellar spell in this IPL 2022 match.

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Akshay Saraswat