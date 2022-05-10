IPL 2022: Top 3 Jason Holder spells in the competition

Match 57 of IPL 2022 is set to take place on Tuesday, May 10, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, and it's a big one. The Lucknow Super Giants will be taking on the Gujarat Titans for the second time this season. When the two teams met in the first round, the Titans clinched the game by five wickets.

Although both teams have won eight games and lost three since then, LSG top the table, above the Gujarat Titans, with a better net run rate. LSG have won their last four matches, each of them while batting first. The team has an incredible opening pair in Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul, with Deepak Hooda and Marcus Stoinis playing crucial knocks in the middle. However, a special all-rounder to mention here would be Jason Holder.

The West-Indian has picked up 12 wickets in nine games and has come through for the Supergiants whenever they are in trouble. Tonight, if he picks up three more scalps, he will join the IPL's 50-wicket club. Holder will then become the fifth West Indian bowler to gather 50 IPL wickets after Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard.

On that note, let's take a look at three of his best bowling performances in the competition's history and hope he crosses the landmark in tonight's game.

#1 3/25 - SRH vs RCB in Eliminator of IPL 2020

Holder took 3/25 vs RCB in the IPL 2020 Eliminator

In the IPL 2020 Eliminator, Holder's bowling helped SunRisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore to move into Qualifier 2. At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, SRH won the toss and asked RCB to bat first.

The Bangalore openers failed to get off to a good start as Holder cleaned up both Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal with 15 runs on the board. He later returned to dismiss the dangerous Shivam Dube before he could settle and helped restrict RCB to a mere 131/7.

The Hyderabad batsmen equally struggled at the start, but Kane Williamson's half-century helped them reach the target in the last over with two balls and six wickets to spare. Holder's brilliance with the ball helped SRH reach the next stage and collected him 14 wickets in seven games that season.

#2 4/52 - SRH vs MI in IPL 2021

Jason Holder registered an IPL career-best of 4/52 vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021

In the 55th game of IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians went all out against the SunRisers as their playoffs position depended on it. Although MI won the game, SRH put up an all-round fight amidst all the carnage.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan weaved a 80-run stand before the skipper fell. However, Kishan kept blasting the SRH bowlers and went on to score 84 (32), laced with eleven fours and four sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav put up the next big show, scoring 82 (40), and looked to be going strong. Just then, Holder delivered an absolute ripper to dismiss the settled Surya and put the brakes on the Mumbai scoring. Holder also took the wickets of Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Piyush Chawla to register an IPL career-best of 4/52 in his four.

With a target of 236 to chase, the SRH batsmen failed to hold their ground. Manish Pandey, who scored an unbeaten 69 off 41 deliveries, was the exception but he couldn't help them cross the line as Hyderabad fell short by 42 runs.

#3 3/31 - LSG vs KKR in IPL 2022

Jason Holder picked up 3/31 in just 2.3 overs against KKR in IPL 2022

The recent LSG-KKR clash of IPL 2022 saw Holder deliver a season-best (thus far) of three wickets for 31 runs in just 2.3 overs. At the MCA Stadium in Pune, KKR won the toss and put LSG in to bat.

With Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda's partnership and some quick firing by Holder and Marcus Stoinis at the death, LSG put a total of 176/7 on the board. In response, KKR saw themselves at 25/4 with Holder dismissing Aaron Finch first.

He later returned to dismiss Sunil Narine and Tim Southee, both for a duck and KKR folded for a mere 101. LSG won the game by a whopping margin of 75 runs which helped them move to the top of the points table.

