IPL 2022: Top 3 Jos Buttler knocks in the IPL 

Match 34 of IPL 2022 is all set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals. So far this season, both teams have played six matches, with the Rajasthan Royals winning four and the Delhii Capitals winning three.

The opening pair of the Capitals - Prithvi Shaw and David Warner are in steaming hot form, while Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed have been the standout performers with the ball. RR, however, can boast of having both the current Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders - Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal, respectively.

Having scored 375 runs in six innings, Jos Buttler has been in sublime form this season. He has already scored two centuries, the last one coming in their previous clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders. A consistent contender for the Orange Cap, Buttler has produced some exceptional performances with the bat for the Royals over the years.

Here, we take a look at three of Jos Buttler's best innings in the history of the IPL.

#1 95*(60) - RR vs CSK in IPL 2018

Jos Buttler's unbeaten 95 against CSK has to stand out as the best of the IPL 2018 season

Amongst several match-winning knocks that he played in the 2018 edition, Jos Buttler's unbeaten 95 against CSK has to stand out as the best of the season. In Match 43 of IPL 2018, CSK won the toss and decided to bat first.

Both teams were coming off a two-year ban and had a point to prove. Suresh Raina's half-century and MS Dhoni's quick cameo helped CSK post a total of 176/4.

With a target of 177 in sight, Jos Buttler walked in to do what he does best. While wickets kept tumbling at one end, Buttler held his post and pushed the game forward. The master-chaser played a match-winning knock of 95* off 60 balls, which was laced with 11 fours and two sixes to guide the Royals to a four-wicket win. Buttler was adjudged Player of the Match.

#2 124(64) - RR vs SRH in IPL 2021

Jos Buttler's IPL career-best score of 124 came against Sunrisers in IPL 2021,

Jos Buttler's IPL career-best score came in the 28th clash of IPL 2021 when the Royals took on Sunrisers Hyderabad. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, where the Royals were put in to bat first, Buttler walked out with the intention of outbatting his opposition.

While the first wicket fell early, Buttler joined hands with skipper Sanju Samson to weave a 150-run stand by knocking the ball all over the ground. Buttler fell with the team's score at 209 but by then he had already done the job, piling up 124 runs off just 64 balls. His innings included 11 boundaries and eight maximums. The Royals ended up setting a 221-run target for SRH.

Despite the openers' and skipper Williamson's efforts, the Rajasthan bowlers were able to restrict SRH to 165/8. Buttler was the natural choice for the Man of the Match award.

#3 103(61) - RR vs KKR in IPL 2022

Jos Buttler hit his second century of IPL 2022 against KKR

The RR-KKR clash was an absolute thriller, with Jos Buttler playing a huge part in the Royals' victory. KKR decided to bowl first and the Royals had no choice but to post a whopping total on board.

Jos Buttler was just the man for the job. He dug in, stitched together an opening partnership of 97 with Devdutt Padikkal, and went on to score 103 off 61 balls. This included nine boundaries and five maximums. Buttler's century helped RR post an intimidating 217/5.

KKR began on the wrong foot with Sunil Narine getting run out without facing a ball, but Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer put up an equally good partnership of 107 runs. Once Finch fell, however, there was no support for Iyer and KKR ended up being all out for 210. While the encounter was close, Yuzvendra Chahal's brilliant hat-trick and final figures of 5/40 in his four helped RR seal the deal.

