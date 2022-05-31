IPL 2022: Top 3 opening partnerships of the tournament 

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end on Sunday when Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) to lift their maiden title. The Hardik Pandya-led unit put up a great team performance throughout the season, and they did the same during the final.

Good opening stands are indispensable for success in the IPL. The 2022 edition also saw some terrific batting displays, especially from the top order. All of the teams had great opening pairs, and in most instances, when the opening pair failed, teams came under immense pressure.

While some high-profile openers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson had a difficult time in IPL 2022, others like Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, and Quinton de Kock had fruitful campaigns.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three opening partnerships from the recently-concluded IPL 2022.

#3. 155 runs - Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal vs DC

Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal for RR [P.C: IPLT20]

While they didn't open together for RR in every game throughout the tournament, Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal gave their side a sumptuous start in a league game against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

In Match 34, Rishabh Pant won the toss and put RR in to bat first on a batting paradise at Wankhede Stadium. Buttler, who came into the game having already two centuries , was slow to get off the blocks. But Padikkal set the tone by hitting three consecutive boundaries off Mustafizur Rehman.

Buttler was on 11 off 14 when he hit his first maximum of the day. After that, it was all carnage from the Lancashire lad. All the bowlers were carted around the park as both RR batters, especially Buttler, made full use of the conditions. Buttler's fifty (off 36) and the duo's 100-run partnership came up in the 11th over.

The two continued their onslaught before Padikkal (54 off 35) was removed by Khaleel Ahmed in the 16th over. Skipper Sanju Samson joined the party with his flamboyant hitting, Buttler reached his third ton of the season in 57 balls. With the help of nine boundaries and as many sixes, the Englishman scored a brilliant 116 off 65, and RR finished their innings with a massive 222-2 on the board.

In response, Delhi did come close at the end, scoring 207 after 20 overs. Rovman Powell almost stole the show for DC before a controversial no-ball changed the course of the game.

#2. 182 runs - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway vs SRH

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway opened together for only the second time in their careers in Match 46 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, they functioned like a well-oiled duo.

After being put to bat first in Pune, CSK openers Gaikwad and Conway batted brilliantly to set up a challenging target in their 20 overs. It was a classic Super Kings innings, with a slow and steady start, consistent acceleration through the middle overs, and batters who got in going on to play big innings.

Where Conway took his time to settle in, Gaikwad looked in sublime touch. After Washington Sundar hurt his bowling hand early in the game, SRH were cruelly left without a bowler, and both hitters took full advantage of the part-time options needing to bowl four overs.

Gaikwad, who had a subpar IPL 2022 before the game, was in full control and took Umran Malik to the cleaners. He used Malik's extra pace and played some beautiful strokes down the ground. The right-hander missed out on a well-deserved hundred as he was dismissed on 99 (off 57) by T Natarajan.

Conway, who thumped 20 runs from Marco Jansen's over before Gaikwad's dismissal, remained unbeaten on 85* (off 55). The opening partnership between the two put up 182. The stand broke several records, including CSK's highest partnership ever for any wicket. With fantastic innings by Gaikwad and Conway, CSK posted 202 runs in their 20 overs.

While defending, Mukesh Choudhary took four scalps, which proved vital for CSK in the end. A late blitz by Nicholas Pooran (64* off 33) did bring SRH close, however, the Orange Army lost the game by 13 runs. Gaikwad was adjudged the Player of the Game for his feisty 99.

#1. 210* runs - KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock vs KKR

Kl Rahul and Quinton de Knock for Lucknow Super Giants [P.C: IPLT20]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers were on the receiving end of an onslaught during a record-breaking opening partnership between KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock in IPL 2022. In Match 66, the two Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) openers batted through 20 overs and stitched an unbeaten partnership of 210* runs.

LSG skipper KL Rahul played second-fiddle to de Kock, who seemed in an ominous mood. The South African spared no KKR bowler and steamrolled them on a pitch that didn't look very conducive for strokeplay.

While Rahul scored a calm and composed fifty at one end, De Kock raced to his second IPL ton in the 18th. There was no stopping the left-hander as he smoked three consecutive maximums off Tim Southee in the subsequent over.

As many as 61 runs were scored in the last three overs, which took LSG's total to 210. Where Rahul scored 68* off 51, de Kock remained unbeaten at 140* off 70. De Kock's score in Navi Mumbai was the third-highest individual score for any batter in the history of the IPL.

Moreover, the duo's partnership of 210 became the highest ever opening stand in IPL history and the third-highest stand for any wicket in IPL.

The 211 target seemed like an arduous one for KKR, but with their unwavering approach, the Knight Riders took the game to the very last ball.

Rinku Singh's innings of 40 off 15 made KKR require only three runs off the last two balls. However, an exceptional catch by Evin Lewis, named the catch of the season, turned things around for LSG.

In the end, LSG won the game by two runs. Unsurprisingly, Quinton de Kock was adjudged as Player of the Match for his brilliant 140*.

