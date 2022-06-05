IPL 2022: Top 3 revelations for Punjab Kings (PBKS) this season 

For the eighth season in a row, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs. In the recently-concluded IPL 2022, PBKS finished sixth in the points table, winning seven of their 14 league encounters.

Punjab had a completely revamped squad ahead of the mega season. While some didn't perform to their potential, some players like Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada were consistent performers for them.

However, quite a few players - both young and experienced - raised their hands and performed well for PBKS at crucial junctures during the tournament as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the three of them who were revelations for the Punjab-based franchise in the 15th edition of the IPL.

#3. Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Bhanuka Rajapaksa was one of the few Sri Lankans who made an impact in this year's IPL 2022. The southpaw from the Island Nation found a place in the team right from the first game due to Jonny Bairstow's unavailability.

Rajapaksa's bat ran fiercely in those games as he put in important contributions a couple of times. However, Bairstow's arrival did force Rajapaksa out of the team after just three games. In those three outings, the left-hander was Punjab's highest run-getter twice.

The 30-year old was then given an extended run in the second half of the tournament. His flamboyant hard-hitting batting provided PBKS with great impetus on several occasions. In nine IPL 2022 games, Rajapaksa scored 206 runs at a brilliant strike rate of almost 160.

For merely ₹50 lacs, Punjab Kings evidently spent well on Rajapaksa.

#2. Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma was one of the many youngsters who impressed everyone with his temperament in IPL 2022. After hitting the most sixes in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, PBKS picked up Jitesh in just ₹20 lacs at the mega auction.

The signing proved to be a shrewd one as the Maharashtra-born wicket-keeper had one of the best strike rates this season. His strike rate of 164 was the fifth-best in the competition among batters who scored more than 200 runs.

In 10 innings, Jitesh scored 234 runs and was a safe house behind the stumps as well.His best performance this season came against the Delhi Capitals, when he scored 44 runs off 24 balls while playing a variety of remarkable strokes.

#1. Arshdeep Singh

For the last two years, the 23-year-old has been a regular feature for PBKS. However, this season, he took his game to another level and was perhaps the best death bowler in the competition.

Arshdeep bowled his side's demanding overs with ease. While Arshdeep has only ten scalps in 14 IPL appearances this season, his impactful performances certainly compelled the selectors to pay attention to him.

Arshdeep's rise was a revelation for Punjab as he was the league's second-best death bowler in terms of economy. His economy of 7.7 in the last four overs was only bettered by Jasprit Bumrah this campaign.

His ability to bowl change-ups, along with wide yorkers and deliveries in the block-hole, even earned him a place in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

