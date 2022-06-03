IPL 2022: Top 3 revelations of the season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 

Winners of IPL 2016, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) did not have a great time in the recently-concluded IPL 2022. The Orange Army finished eighth in the points table with only six wins in their 14 league encounters.

After SRH started their campaign with two comprehensive defeats in their first two games, their season was divided into two contrasting halves. They went on a five-match winning streak before losing six of their next seven games.

However, in a campaign where much didn't go in SRH's favor, there were a few individuals who gave their best and proved to be surprise packages for the franchise.

Let's look at three of those players who were revelations for the Hyderabad-based franchise in IPL 2022.

Where many overseas stars went for hefty prices at the mega auction, the SunRisers picked Aiden Markram for just ₹2.6 crore. The move proved to be a shrewd one as the South African had a great impact in his debut season with the franchise.

Being the current ICC World No. 2 T20I batter, Markram was given the role to bat at number four throughout the season. It is a difficult yet crucial batting position in T20 cricket, but the right-hander gave his best and scored 381 in 12 innings. Markram's strike rate was nearly 140, while his average of 47.6 was the best among all SRH batters.

The 27-year old took his side home on a number of occasions, cracking up three half-centuries in the tournament. Markram's finest effort came in a 176-run chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders, when he scored 68* (36). After SRH lost the early wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson, he walked in to bat. Against a strong Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling attack, Markram's partnership with Tripathi (71) got the team home comfortably.

#2. Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma of SunRisers Hyderabad

In IPL 2022, Abhishek Sharma was a breakthrough performer, continuing his outstanding domestic form (Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy). Prior to the tournament, paying ₹6.5 crore at the auction for the Punjab-born hitter seemed excessive, but he made the most of his opportunity.

After pushing him into the lower-order over the last couple of seasons, the SRH management allowed the youngster to open the batting alongside skipper Kane Williamson. While Williamson struggled throughout IPL 2022, Abhishek remained undeterred at the other end.

The 21-year old scored was SRH's highest run-getter of the season, amassing 426 runs at an average of above 30 in 14 games. Abhishek played all the matches of the season for the first time in his career, repaying the trust of the management for his potential by translating it into performance.

A utility player who is more than a decent left-arm orthodox spinner, Abhishek is a player for the present and future for SunRisers.

His best performance in the tournament came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The left-hander guided his side to their first win of the season after scoring a match-winning 75 off 50, including five boundaries and three maximums.

Umran Malik for SunRisers Hyderabad

Umran Malik, a speed merchant from Jammu and Kashmir, made headlines for clocking up express speeds at IPL 2022. Despite playing just three IPL games prior to this season, Malik was retained by the franchise ahead of the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

The 22-year-old bowler has emerged as one of the few frightening pacers this campaign. He took his game to the next level and was the highest wicket-taker among the Indian pacers this term. Malik took 22 scalps in 14 league outings. He bowled the fastest-ever delivery by an Indian player (157 kmph) in the IPL.

For SunRisers Hyderabad, the right-arm pacer was a devastating bowling option who instilled dread in the opponents. Malik was even called up to the Indian T20I team earlier this month due to of his tearaway pace. He was also named the IPL's 'Emerging Player of the Year'.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda wickets in his first full IPL season, Umran Malik wins the 🟠



#OrangeArmy #CricketTwitter Withwickets in his first full IPL season, Umran Malik wins the #IPL2022 Emerging Player of the Year award With 2️⃣2️⃣ wickets in his first full IPL season, Umran Malik wins the #IPL2022 Emerging Player of the Year award 🏆🟠#OrangeArmy #CricketTwitter https://t.co/Brpc6AdZv5

Malik's most memorable game of the season came when he took his maiden fifer against the eventual winners, Gujarat Titans (GT). Though his side failed to win that particular game, Malik's whirlwind speeds got the better of Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and David Miller.

