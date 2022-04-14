IPL 2022: Top 3 Yuzvendra Chahal spells in the IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in the 24th match of IPL 2022 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, 14th April.

The Royals are currently atop the standings with three wins from four games. RR, who will head into the game on the back of a three-run triumph over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), will be eager to maintain their net run rate and position at the top of the table.

GT, meanwhile, were handed their first defeat of the season by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last game. Although the Titans have also won three out of their four matches, they are fifth in the table owing to having an inferior net run rate.

While Gujarat will be eager to return to winning ways and move up the points table, it won't be easy as the Royals boast one of the most formidable squads in IPL 2022. With players like Jos Butler, Shimron Hetmyer and Yuzvendra Chahal being in fine form, RR are currently amongst the favorites to reach the playoffs.

Chahal in particular has been a true game-changer for his new franchise. The leg-spinner needs just one wicket to overtake Harbhajan Singh and become the fifth highest wicket-taker in the IPL.

On that note, let's take a look at three of the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star's best bowling performances in the history of the league.

#1 4/25 - RCB vs KXIP in IPL 2016

Chahal registered his best IPL bowling figures in the 50th match of the 2016 edition when RCB locked horns with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Punjab won the toss and decided to bowl first.

They soon realized it was a mistake as RCB openers Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli stitched together a 147-run stand. With the aid of Kohli's 113 (50), Bangalore were able to post 211-3 on the board.

In response, Punjab failed to build partnerships as wickets kept tumbling. Yuzvendra Chahal was on song as he didn't let the batters settle, returning with figures of four for 25. Punjab could only manage 120-9, with RCB handsomely winning the match.

#2 4/38 - RCB vs MI in IPL 2019

In the seventh game of IPL 2019, RCB faced Mumbai Indians (MI). Bangalore won the toss and decided to field first. MI openers Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma started strongly with a 50-run partnership. But as soon as Chahal was handed the ball, the dynamics changed.

He spun a web around the MI batters, stiffling them and dismissing de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh and finally Keiron Pollard. But thanks to Hardik Pandya's destructive knock towards the end, MI were able to register 187-8.

Despite Kohli and AB de Villiers' heroic efforts with the bat, Mumbai ended up winning the match by six runs.

#3 4/41 - RR vs LSG in IPL 2021

The recent Rajasthan Royals-Lucknow Super Giants game saw Chahal register his best figures in IPL 2022 so far. At the Wankhede Stadium, LSG won the toss and decided to bowl first. Although Jos Butler and Devdutt Padikkal's opening partnership managed just 42 runs, the middle order helped RR post 165-6.

Shimron Hetmyer played an amazing knock of 59*(36), including one four and six sixes. The innings also saw Ravichandran Ashwin become the first player to retire out tactically in IPL history.

When Lucknow came in to bat, Quinton de Kock looked in good touch, but the South African was once again dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal. Despite Marcus Stoinis' big hitting at the death, Chahal ensured victory for the Royals through his brilliant bowling. In addition to de Kock's scalp, the leggie also got rid of Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya and Dushmantha Chameera as RR won the contest by just three runs.

Chahal was adjudged the Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul as the Royals jumped to the top of the table.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

