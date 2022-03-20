[Watch] CSK players indulge in an intense net session as IPL 2022 approaches 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players recently indulged themselves in an intense net session ahead of IPL 2022. The MS Dhoni-led side will be in action on Day 1 of the new season. They face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a blockbuster opening encounter on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Since the season opener is fast approaching, CSK are working hard in the nets under the supervision of support staff members.

The yellow franchise gave their ardent fans a glimpse of the action from the nets by sharing a video on their official YouTube channel. In it, fans can see MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, and other CSK stars batting and bowling in the session.

You can watch the video below:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will compete in Group B during the league stage of IPL 2022

The four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are in Group B in the competition's new format in IPL 2022. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are also part of Group B.

Here is CSK's full schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2022:

Match 1: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM IST, March 26, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 PM IST, March 31, Brabourne - CCI, Mumbai

Match 11: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 7.30 PM IST, April 3, Brabourne - CCI, Mumbai

Match 17: Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3.30 PM IST, April 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 22: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM IST, April 12, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 29: Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans - 7.30 PM IST, April 17, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 33: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, April 21, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 38: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 7.30 PM IST, April 25, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 46: Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 PM IST, May 1, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 49: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM IST, May 4, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 55: Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 3.30 PM IST, May 8, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 62: Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans - 3.30 PM IST, May 15, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 68: Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, May 20, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai

Edited by Aditya Singh