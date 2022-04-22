[WATCH] Ice-cool MS Dhoni seals thrilling last-ball win for CSK over MI in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) star batter MS Dhoni played yet another incredible cameo under pressure to lift his side to a thrilling last-ball win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2022 clash on Thursday.

Chasing 156, Chennai were in trouble at 106 for 6 in the 16th over when skipper Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed for 3. However, Dhoni (28* off 13), with help from Dwaine Pretorius (22 off 14), kept CSK alive in the contest.

After plenty of momentum swings, it all came down to Chennai needing four off the last ball for victory, with Dhoni on strike against MI left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat. The bowler attempted a yorker on leg stump but could not execute his plan. The alert batter whipped the low full toss past short fine leg and the ball raced to the boundary.

Here’s the video of Dhoni’s winning four against CSK in IPL 2022 Match 33:

Heading into the last over at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai would have been confident of pulling off their first win in the IPL 2022 edition. Chennai needed 17 for victory even though they had four wickets in hand.

Unadkat got MI off to a perfect start, trapping Pretorius leg-before with the first ball of the over. Dhoni, however, crunched the third and fourth deliveries of the over for six and four respectively.

The CSK veteran and Dwayne Bravo ran two off the penultimate ball before MSD struck the winning boundary.

“He's the master at finishing off games” - Dwaine Pretorius hails MS Dhoni

While Dhoni took CSK home, Pretorius also made a key contribution in the win, striking two fours and a six in his 14-ball knock. The South African added a crucial 33 runs with the Indian legend in the dying moments of the game.

Speaking about the experience of batting alongside MSD, Pretorius said after Chennai’s win:

“Unbelievable. He's the master at finishing off games and he did it again tonight.”

During his knock, Pretorius took on Jasprit Bumrah in the penultimate over and slammed two fours. Asked what advice he got from the great batter at the other end, the all-rounder revealed:

“I wanted to go for that scoop shot in the first over against Bumrah, but [Dhoni] said, 'Wait, wait, wait'. I waited and the next over I said, 'Now I'm going.' And he said to go for it. I went for it. We knew we need five boundaries, no dots and we could get over the line tonight.”

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



What a finish!



#TATAIPL #MIvCSK Nobody finishes cricket matches like him and yet again MS Dhoni 28* (13) shows why he is the best finisher. A four off the final ball to take @ChennaiIPL home.What a finish! Nobody finishes cricket matches like him and yet again MS Dhoni 28* (13) shows why he is the best finisher. A four off the final ball to take @ChennaiIPL home. What a finish! #TATAIPL #MIvCSK https://t.co/oAFOOi5uyJ

CSK’s win on Thursday was their second in seven IPL 2022 matches. They will next take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 25.

Edited by Sai Krishna