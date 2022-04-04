[WATCH] KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer imitates WWE legend Undertaker's signature move

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batter Venkatesh Iyer was seen imitating one of the signature moves of retired WWE wrestler The Undertaker in a video shared by the IPL franchise.

Venkatesh Iyer is a crucial member of the Kolkata franchise, having played a key role in them reaching the final last year. However, he hasn’t made a confident start to IPL 2022. The 27-year-old has been dismissed for 16, 10 and 3 in KKR’s three outings in the tournament so far.

On Monday, the Kolkata franchise shared a funny clip of the cricketer being supposedly irritated by a photographer. He then channels the inner wrestler in himself and "slams" the lensman.

KKR shared the interesting video with the caption:

“@venkatesh.iyer2512 unleashing his inner Undertaker!”

Kolkata’s next match in IPL 2022 will be against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on April 6.

“He's going to add another layer of leadership” - KKR coach Brendon McCullum on Pat Cummins joining team

In some good news for Kolkata, Aussie pacer Pat Cummins, who arrived to join the squad last week, will be available for selection for the MI match. A pleased head coach, Brendon McCullum, asserted that Cummins’ presence would only aid skipper Shreyas Iyer when it comes to leadership.

Speaking on the franchise’s official website, he said:

"Pretty delighted to get Pat back. He's going to add another layer of leadership in and around our skipper Shreyas, who has been impressive as well. We have got a few selection headaches actually. We have more guys to pick from than not, which is a good problem to have and hopefully we get them right.”

Praising the Australian Test captain, McCullum added:

"He's one of those guys who blends so well in this environment and is a wonderful human being. Huss (David Hussey, mentor) was adamant he wanted some Australians, I was, obviously, a bit hesitant about too many Australians (laughs) but Pat's an absolute beauty, a wonderful cricketer and a strong leader as well.”

KKR have won two of their first three matches in IPL 2022. After defeating CSK in the opener by six wickets, they went down to RCB by three wickets. In their most recent encounter against PBKS, they recovered to register a comprehensive six-wicket win.

Edited by Sai Krishna