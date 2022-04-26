IPL 2022: [Watch] Prasidh Krishna's nasty bouncer gets Virat Kohli out for another low score

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli's poor batting form in IPL 2022 continued on Tuesday as he got out for 9 (10) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Prasidh Krishna at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Opening the batting for the first time in the season, he got off to a lucky start, scoring nine in the first over against left-arm seamer Trent Boult and escaping close LBW and played-on calls. It gave an impression that the 33-year-old has finally overcome his poor luck. But it wasn't to be just now.

Prasidh troubled him right away with his skiddy pace in the second over, mixing up his lengths smartly like he has done all season. The fourth ball was a no-nonsense bouncer on the body and the batter went for a pull but was early into it. It hit his top edge just over the sticker and the ball lobbed in front of short third-man.

Riyan Parag made no mistake and put in a dive to grab it with both hands. Kohli walked off with a rueful smile - a common sight this season.

You can watch it all here:

This was the sixth time Kohli got out this season without even playing 10 deliveries. He now has 128 runs from nine innings at an average of 16.00 and a strike rate of 119.62.

RCB in trouble after Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell follow Virat Kohli

The former captain's early dismissal had left it to current skipper, Faf du Plessis, and star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to rebuild. But both senior batters failed on the day as well, losing their wicket for 23 (21) and 0 (1) respectively to young pacer Kuldeep Sen on back-to-back deliveries in the seventh over.

The onus now lies on RCB's young guns, Shahbaz Ahmed and Rajat Patidar, to rescue the team and set a platform for Dinesh Karthik to provide his finishing touch.

Edited by S Chowdhury