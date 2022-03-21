IPL 2022: [Watch] Rishabh Pant hits towering sixes in nets, youngsters watch from behind

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has hit the ground running for IPL 2022.

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was seen smashing some towering sixes on the leg-side in the nets on Sunday, with the team's youngsters like Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan and Kamlesh Nagarkoti watching in awe in the background.

Here's the video uploaded on the franchise's official media handle:

Rishabh Pant joined the team's camp at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday. He has arrived straightaway from India's home Test series against Sri Lanka where he shone with 185 runs at a career-best strike rate of 120.13. Not only this series, he has been in blistering form all season. The southpaw is currently the leading scorer for India - 575 runs - in all international cricket in 2022.

However, he'll now be eager to bring some of this form to the IPL as well. So far, his steep rise in international cricket seems to have come at the cost of IPL returns. He has struck at 113.95 and 128.53 in the last two seasons, with high-scores not crossing 60 - making them his worst two seasons in the league.

Delhi Capitals have lost two of their most experienced batters - Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan - and couldn't sign any like-for-like replacement in the auction either. The skipper's role becomes that much more important in their absence.

Rishabh Pant's record against Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals' campaign kicks off at 3:30 pm IST on Sunday at the Barbourne Stadium with a bumper clash against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians. Pant has 332 runs from 12 matches against the five-time champions, averaging 30.18 and striking at 143.72. He has hit 3 fifties against them with a best score of 78*.

