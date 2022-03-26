IPL 2022: What happened the last time CSK and KKR met at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai?

The much anticipated IPL 2022 will commence today with a blockbuster contest between last season's finalists Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this game.Historically, CSK has had the upper hand over KKR in the IPL. Across 28 games, the Chennai-based franchise has won 18 clashes, while KKR ended up on the winning side on nine occasions. One match ended with no result.

KKR have also lost six out of their last eight encounters against the Chennai side. Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer and coach Brendon McCullum will be wary of their recent struggles against CSK and should devise plans accordingly for today's game.

Numerous stalwarts like MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, and Ajinkya Rahane will be in action tonight.

Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja will make their respective captaincy debuts for their side's in this encounter. It will be interesting to see how they perform while handling the pressures of their leadership responsibilities.

When was the last IPL match between CSK and KKR at Wankhede Stadium?

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has hosted the CSK vs. KKR clash on just one occasion so far, and the Chennai-based franchise went on to win that encounter.

It was the 15th match during the first half of IPL 2021. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field first on a typical batting-friendly Wankhede track.

Earlier in the first innings, Chennai openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis put on a 115-run opening stand in just 12.2 overs, giving the middle-order batters a solid platform upon which they could build. Varun Chakravarthy later scalped Ruturaj's(64) wicket to give his side their first breakthrough.

However, Du Plessis (95*) continued the attack on the other end in the company of Moeen Ali (25 in 12 balls), MS Dhoni (17 in 8 balls), and Ravindra Jadeja (6* in 1 ball) to take Chennai to a mammoth total of 220/3.

KKR faced an early blow in the chase as opener Shubman Gill departed for a golden duck in the very first over. The top-order collapsed like a pack of cards due to Deepak Chahar's(4/29) sensational swing bowling spell. This meant KKR were reeling at 31/5 after 5.2 overs.

At this juncture, Dinesh Karthik (40 in 24 balls) and Andre Russell (54 in 22 balls) played some aggressive strokes to put some pressure back on CSK with their 81-run partnership, which came in just 37 balls. But the duo perished later in their continuous pursuit for quick runs.

Pat Cummins (66* in 34 balls) tried his best to take his side home in the chase with a valiant effort, but KKR reached only 202 before getting all out with five balls remaining in the innings.

Faf du Plessis was the player of the match for his magnificent effort with the bat.

