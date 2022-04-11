IPL 2022: Which RCB player has most runs against CSK?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tomorrow evening in IPL 2022. Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium will play host to this big game between two of the most popular franchises in the competition.

CSK have dominated RCB in their rivalry so far. The two teams have crossed swords 28 times in T20 history. Chennai have emerged victorious on 19 of those occasions, with two of them coming in the previous IPL season.

RCB will be keen to end their losing streak against CSK tomorrow. All eyes will be on the team's star player Virat Kohli, who will hold the key to success for the Bangalore-based franchise.

Kohli is the leading run-getter in the rivalry between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings. He has aggregated 948 runs in 27 innings against CSK and owns the record for the most runs by any player against the franchise in Indian Premier League history.

The former RCB captain has a fantastic batting average of 41.21 against CSK, while his strike rate in those 27 innings has been 127.24.

Can Virat Kohli smash his 10th fifty against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022?

Kohli has hit nine 50s against the Chennai Super Kings so far, with his highest score being 90*. The 33-year-old has smacked 69 fours and 36 sixes against CSK.

It will be interesting to see if he can become the first player to score 1,000 runs against CSK tomorrow in IPL 2022.

The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium assists the bowlers and the batters equally. Fans should expect a thrilling contest between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST tomorrow evening.

