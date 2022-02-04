IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why Wriddhiman Saha is a good fit for Ahmedabad

At 37 years of age, Wriddhiman Saha's cricketing career has nearly reached its twilight, both internationally and in the IPL. Despite that, the wicketkeeper-batsman has been a regular face in the cash-rich league as well in the Indian Test squad.

With invaluable experience, athletic wicketkeeping skills and a potential to be explosive at the top of the order, Saha still remains a sought-after option for many franchises.

He has represented the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Punjab Kings (PBKS and erstwhile KXIP) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the past.

The veteran keeper is back at the auction this year, seeking a new home.

With a base price of ₹1 crore, Saha might be a great wicketkeeper option for any franchise. Ahmedabad, being a new entrant in the IPL family, will look at building a strong squad and may see him as a very strong prospect to aid their goal. That being said, we take a look at three reasons why the new franchise may target the veteran wicketkeeper batsman.

#3 Wriddhiman Saha has rich IPL experience

Wriddhiman is one of the very few players who comes with the experience of having featured in all IPL seasons till date. Having represented India at the highest level apart from the IPL, Saha brings invaluable experience to any squad he is part of.

Given that Ahmedabad is a new franchise and will build their team from scratch, Saha's experience and reading of the game may go a long way for the team. Even if he isn't given the opportunity to feature in the playing XI, the 37-year old's dressing room inputs can potentially be very valuable for youngsters.

#2 Wriddhiman Saha can float in the batting order

Saha is the kind of batsman who can float around in the team's batting order and contribute at any stage of the game on his day. His exploits at the top of the batting order were seen when he opened the innings alongside David Warner on multiple occasions during his stint at SRH.

Ahmedabad will want to capitalize on these strengths of Saha and may keenly look at picking him up for close to his base price in the auction for this very reason.

#1 Wriddhiman Saha is one of the best wicketkeepers

Saha's brilliant wicketkeeping skills are common knowledge. Regardless of his contributions with the bat, the keeper has always saved a lot of runs for his team from behind the stumps. In the T20 format, his wicketkeeping skills have become even more valuable - for every single run saved is worth a goldmine.

Ahmedabad, looking at building their squad from scratch will be in the lookout for a capable wicketkeeper. Wriddhiman Saha can certainly be a reasonable bargain for them.

Edited by Diptanil Roy