IPL 2023: 2 overseas players crucial for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s success

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) haven't won the Indian Premier League title in their history but have performed well in the tournament's last three editions. After a disappointing IPL 2019, where they finished bottom of the points table, the Bangalore-based franchise have turned around their fortunes. RCB have qualified for the playoffs in each of the last three editions of the tournament.

Despite playing good cricket as a unit under the new leadership of South African Faf du Plessis, Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to clear the final hurdle and lay their hands on the coveted trophy.

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell: The experienced duo hold the key to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s success

Glenn Maxwell, along with skipper Du Plessis and Virat Kohli, will form the core of RCB's batting

Faf du Plessis is a veteran of the IPL, having played over a hundred matches in the tournament. The former South African captain has scored 3403 runs in 116 matches, at an average of 34.37 while maintaining an impressive strike-rate of 130.58.

Du Plessis, who spent the bulk of his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings helping the side in crisis on numerous occasions, has led his new franchise well.

The 38-year-old batter has the ability to play the role of an anchor, allowing others around him to strike big, but also possess the quality to switch gears when needed. The RCB skipper will bring in all his experience from previous editions and could be the most critical overseas player for the side.

Along with Du Plessis, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell will be critical to Royal Challengers Bangalore's success in the upcoming edition. Maxwell has played for three other teams in the tournament but has been the most consistent with Bangalore, with an average of 32.56 and a strike-rate of 152.43 in 28 matches for the franchise.

The Aussie all-rounder will bring in all his experience and use his striking abilities from the word go to help the side’s cause in the upcoming edition.

Maxwell, along with skipper Du Plessis and Virat Kohli, will form the core of Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting. Although RCB’s batting has never been a concern, their bowling also looks solid for the upcoming edition with the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga in the squad. Maxwell’s knack of chipping in with a few wickets could also come in handy on the turning tracks in India.

