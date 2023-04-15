IPL 2023: 3 bowlers who could take the most wickets in today's RCB vs DC match 

Following a gut-wrenching defeat, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to bounce back when they go up against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 20 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 15.

RCB, who opened their campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians (MI), suffered defeats to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the subsequent matches to fall into the bottom half of the points table.

DC, meanwhile, have massively underperformed and are yet to register a win in the tournament. With four straight losses, the David Warner-led unit are currently languishing at the foot of the table.

On that note, let's take a shot at predicting the three bowlers who could take the most wickets in today's match between RCB and DC.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav - DC

Kuldeep Yadav in action for DC [IPLT20]

While it is true that Kuldeep Yadav hasn't replicated his IPL 2022 form, it is safe to say that he is amongst the most skilled wrist spinners in the league.

With his guile and craft, Kuldeep can outfox any opposition batting line-up on his day. If DC's pacers can get through the RCB top order, then Kuldeep is sure to put the middle and lower order under the pump.

#2 Anrich Nortje - DC

Anrich Nortje in action for DC [IPLT20]

One of the fiercest pacers going around, Anrich Nortje is carrying a heavy load on his shoulders for the Delhi-based franchise this season.

The South African pacer will hope to wreak havoc with his sheer pace and will enjoy bowling on the Bengaluru wicket, which often assists the fast bowlers early on.

Nortje's ability to generate extreme pace and execute yorkers consistently during the death overs makes him an invaluable asset for DC.

#1 Mohammed Siraj - RCB

Mohammed Siraj celebrating a wicket vs MI [IPLT20]

Mohammed Siraj has been one of the standout performers with the ball in IPL 2023. He has taken five wickets in three games for RCB at an average of 17.4.

Siraj’s ability to swing the ball at a decent pace makes him a prime candidate to be amongst the wickets on Saturday.

Coming on the back of his first three-wicket haul of the season, Siraj will be hoping to replicate the performance against the under-firing DC batters.

Poll : 0 votes