IPL 2023: 3 players who starred and 2 who flopped in today's PBKS vs KKR match

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) got off to a winning start in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs via the DLS method in Mohali on Saturday, April 1.

It was a game that saw a lot of runs, but only one batter from either side crossed the 50-run mark. Punjab made 191/5 in their first innings, a score Kolkata would've been fairly happy with. But they lost the plot in the powerplay and were never ahead of the eight ball, eventually falling just short when the rain arrived.

Here are three players who starred and two who flopped in Match 2 of IPL 2023 between PBKS and KKR.

#5 Star - Prabhsimran Singh

It might have only been a cameo appearance, but Prabhsimran Singh played an important role in PBKS getting to the score they did. The young opener came out all guns blazing in the powerplay.

Prabhsimran, on the back of a prolific domestic season across formats, immediately took the attack to Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee. He struck two fours and two sixes in the first two overs to get Punjab off to an excellent start.

Although Prabhsimran was strangled down the leg-side soon after and also shelled a chance to dismiss Andre Russell, his opening blitz set the tone for the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa to take over.

#4 Flop - Tim Southee

While Prabhsimran played some good shots, Tim Southee completely lost the plot in his first two overs and never really recovered.

The experienced campaigner was all over the place with his lines and lengths, often giving the left-handers plenty of room and sending down leg-side filth to the righties. He was struck for six fours and three sixes in his four overs, with his economy rate reading 13.5 at the end of his spell.

Without Lockie Ferguson, KKR needed Southee to step up. Unfortunately, though, the Kiwi quick majorly disappointed in a game where his team used just five bowlers.

#3 Star - Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been quite the find for PBKS over the last couple of seasons. A base-price buy at the auction, he has come up with some scintillating cameos while batting in the top three.

Against KKR, Rajapaksa came in and stamped his intent immediately by taking on Sunil Narine. The southpaw also rotated strike well and ensured that Shikhar Dhawan could settle into his innings at the other end.

Rajapaksa eventually ended up with 50 runs, striking five fours and two sixes. PBKS were excellently poised at the time of his dismissal, having got their innings run rate close to the 10-mark.

#2 Flop - Sunil Narine

The KKR bowling attack is heavily dependent on Sunil Narine to get through tough periods of play without facing too much stick. In their first test of IPL 2023, the spinner failed to deliver.

Narine's four overs went for 40 runs as Rajapaksa and even Jitesh Sharma were more than happy to take him on. The West Indian was guilty of often over-pitching, letting the batters tonk him straight down the ground.

Narine has kept himself active in the Caribbean domestic circuit but hasn't played much top-level cricket of late, so it's understandable that he's rusty. But there's no doubt that the Knight Riders need their star man to find his rhythm.

#1 Star - Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has quickly become one of India's most dangerous bowlers across phases. Against KKR, he smartly exploited the opposition batters' weakness despite being without Kagiso Rabada.

Arshdeep targeted the KKR batters with some well-directed short deliveries, picking up three scalps. He bounced out Mandeep Singh and Anukul Roy in the powerplay before returning to prise out Venkatesh Iyer.

Arshdeep also got the ball to nip around a bit and hit the odd yorker. The left-armer, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, seems all set for a prolific wicket-taking season this year.

