IPL 2023: 3 players who starred and 2 who flopped in today's RCB vs MI match

A highly anticipated contest in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) turned out to be a one-sided affair as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thrashed the Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets on Monday, April 2.

Several players from both sides failed to deliver in the contest, with only one MI batter crossing the 25-run mark. At the same time, a few names, especially from the home side, stood out by putting in stupendous displays.

Here are three players who starred and two who flopped in Match 5 of IPL 2023 between RCB and MI.

#5 Star - Faf du Plessis

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Well played, Faf Du Plessis.



73 runs from 43 balls, A knock to remember, what a start to the season for the captain. Well played, Faf Du Plessis.73 runs from 43 balls, A knock to remember, what a start to the season for the captain. https://t.co/MEuUQPsZpy

Faf du Plessis has made so many improvements to his game at the fag end of his career, and that ought to be appreciated. Apart from still being one of the fittest cricketers on the field, the South African has added an ever-improving spin game to his batting arsenal.

Du Plessis was in his element throughout the IPL 2023 game against MI. Although RCB slightly lost the plot at the death, he rotated his bowlers well and produced several wicket-taking opportunities. The skipper also plucked an excellent catch running back from mid-off.

Du Plessis took over in the chase, being aggressive in the powerplay and letting opening partner Virat Kohli settle. He eventually scored a superb 43-ball 73 and walked away with the Player of the Match award.

#4 Flop - Cameron Green

Erika Morris @ErikaMorris79

Played 21 T20 games in his career with batting figures of 16.33 and 137.64. But he bowls as well I hear you say? Avg of 39, Strike rate of 26.4 and economy of 9.04.

If he is worth 17.50 Crore then I’m worth 5! I really have never understood the hype over Cameron Green.Played 21 T20 games in his career with batting figures of 16.33 and 137.64. But he bowls as well I hear you say? Avg of 39, Strike rate of 26.4 and economy of 9.04.If he is worth 17.50 Crore then I’m worth 5! #RCBvMI I really have never understood the hype over Cameron Green.Played 21 T20 games in his career with batting figures of 16.33 and 137.64. But he bowls as well I hear you say? Avg of 39, Strike rate of 26.4 and economy of 9.04.If he is worth 17.50 Crore then I’m worth 5! #RCBvMI

Cameron Green's price tag means that his performances in IPL 2023 will be put under the microscope, and critics won't be too happy with what they found on Monday.

Batting at No. 3 ahead of the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, the tall Aussie had the perfect opportunity to announce his arrival on the IPL stage. But he lasted just four balls as an inswinger from Reece Topley cannoned into his stumps, leaving MI in a spot of bother.

Green did pick up the wicket of Dinesh Karthik when the match was all but over, but he wasn't particularly impressive with the ball either. His first over went for 17 runs and Glenn Maxwell hammered him for two sixes immediately after coming in to bat in the second.

#3 Star - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli couldn't have asked for a better start to an IPL season which many believe will see him return to his imperious best.

The RCB skipper started off cautiously, surviving a tight caught-and-bowled chance off Jofra Archer. After that, though, Kohli was totally in his element against the English pacer, hitting him for two fours and two sixes in a superb shot-making display.

Towards the end of his innings, Kohli was severe on IPL debutant Mohammad Arshad Khan as RCB raced home with just under four overs to spare. The star batter remained unbeaten on a 49-ball 82.

#2 Flop - Rohit Sharma

India's other star all-format batter, Rohit Sharma, couldn't deliver the goods on Monday. He has struggled in the IPL for quite a few years now, and that won't change if he plays more knocks like this one.

Rohit never found his timing in the middle, making just one run off 10 balls. He survived a top-edged pull thanks to a miscommunication between Mohammed Siraj and Dinesh Karthik, but he couldn't capitalize on the reprieve.

Akash Deep got one to nip away off the seam, finding Rohit's outside edge. DK held on safely this time as MI were reduced to 20/3 at the fall of their skipper's wicket.

Rohit's captaincy was rather uninspired as well, as it has been for a couple of years now in the IPL. The MI captain needs to get his act together in multiple departments.

#1 Star - Tilak Varma

He may have ended up on the losing side, but Tilak Varma played a knock for the ages in Bangalore. The young left-hander made an imperious unbeaten 84 that spoke volumes about the kind of cricketer he is.

Tilak announced his arrival almost immediately, striking a huge six over long-on off his second delivery. He never looked back from there, hitting nine fours and three more sixes to keep the MI innings afloat almost single-handedly.

Tilak carried his bat and helped Mumbai reach a total they had an outside chance of defending. Moreover, all of that was after the 20-year-old missed a good portion of the preceding domestic season with injury. He's some player!

Poll : Should Tilak Varma bat in the top four for MI? Yes No 0 votes