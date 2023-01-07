IPL 2023: 3 reasons why Rohit Sharma must bat in the middle-order for MI 

Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the history of the IPL with five titles (2013,15,17,19,20) to his name. He is also among the top run-getters in the tournament - 5879 runs in 222 innings at an average of 30.30 and a strike rate of 129.89.

However, Rohit has been poor with the bat since the 2017 edition of the IPL. He has failed to replicate his career numbers in each of the last six seasons. He has opened most of these games for the Ambani-owned franchise.

Let's take a look at the three reasons why Rohit must bat in the middle order for MI.

#1 Will allow Cameron Green to bat in his most optimal position

#IPL2023 #OneFamily @mipaltan Good news for MI Fans, Cameron Green confirmed that he will be fit to bat and bowl in IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians. Good news for MI Fans, Cameron Green confirmed that he will be fit to bat and bowl in IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians.#IPL2023 #OneFamily @mipaltan https://t.co/V6IzbCKDVL

If Rohit shifts down the order, MI can open the batting with Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green. This makes cricketing sense since it is tough for an inexperienced player to immediately crack the middle-order role in the most competitive T20 league in the world.

Green impressed everyone when he opened the innings against India in the T20I series in September last year. He scored 118 runs in six innings at a mind-boggling strike rate of 215. He took on the likes of Bumrah and Bhuvi in the first six overs and put pressure on the Indian team.

MI can then field the batting order of Kishan, Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis and David. Rohit's presence in the middle order will allow the young guns to play their natural attacking game.

#2 Rohit Sharma has done well in the middle-order

Rohit Sharma's best record by batting position in the IPL is at No.5. He has scored 563 runs in 22 innings at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 144, with 2 half-centuries to his name.

Sharma has played the most at No. 4 in the tournament - 86 innings. He has scored 2392 runs at an average of 33.12 and a strike rate of 128.67, scoring 19 half-centuries.

While Rohit Sharma's record as an opener has been highly impressive for the national team, the same cannot be said for MI. On the other hand, he has played several match-winning knocks from tough situations in the middle order - 94(52) vs RCB after MI lost two early wickets in 2018.

#3 Will add some much-needed experience in the MI middle-order

Mumbai Indians have a relatively inexperienced batting line-up. After Kieron Pollard's retirement, they lack the presence of a veteran who can finish games on a regular basis. If the captain can take up this difficult role, it would really ease the pressure off the youngsters in the middle-order.

Rohit Sharma's current form in T20s has been topsy-turvy. However, if he decides to follow his approach of attacking from ball one, he might prove to be a good fit in the middle order at this stage of his career. The same was witnessed in the recent ODI against Bangladesh, wherein Rohit came at number nine (due to injury) and nearly won the game for India.

The 35-year-old could also rescue the team from top-order collapses - something he has done a lot in the previous seasons of the IPL.

