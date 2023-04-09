IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during KKR's incredible victory over GT 

In what was a splendid run-chase, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recorded a marvelous victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The encounter was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9.

Courtesy of a heroic knock from Rinku Singh, the Kolkata franchise chased down a tricky target of 205 runs. The left-hander had to hit five back-to-back sixes to win his side the game off the last over and, quite remarkably, delivered the goods.

Earlier, GT won the toss and decided to bat under the sunlight. The defending champions piled up a fantastic 204/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Shubman Gill (39) and Sai Sudharsan (53) set up a good platform before Vijay Shankar smashed a 24-ball 63 to take the total above 200.

Through all the ebbs and flows, there was a fair share of records broken in the game. Here's a look at three records that were shattered during KKR's enthralling three-wicket win over GT.

#3 Gujarat Titans post their first 200+ score in IPL

Vijay Shankar scored a brilliant fifty [Pic Credit: IPLT20]

As mentioned earlier, GT posted a total of 204 in their first innings. Interestingly, this was the first instance in which the Gujarat-based franchise registered a total of over 200.

It took 19 matches for the franchise to notch up its first 200+ score.

#2 Rashid Khan becomes first player to bag a T20 hat-trick 4 times

Rashid Khan celebrating his hat-trick

Claiming the 22nd hat-trick in IPL history and the first of the season, Rashid Khan once again showed why he is considered a modern-day master in this format.

At the age of just 24, the leg-spinner became the first Afghani bowler to bag an IPL hat-trick.

Moreover, Rashid became the first-ever player to bag four T20 hat-tricks, having previously done so for Afghanistan (T20Is), the Guyana Warriors (CPL) and the Adelaide Strikers (BBL).

#1 Most runs scored off the 20th over of a T20 innings

Rinku Singh in action for KKR [IPLT20]

With his sensational knock, Rinku Singh smashed himself into the record books on Sunday.

Needing 29 runs off the last over, the 25-year-old clobbered 30 runs in five balls to win his side an incredible game of cricket. This is now the most runs scored by a batter in the 20th over of a T20 innings.

If we add Umesh Yadav's single off the first ball, it takes KKR's total in the last over to 31, making it the most runs amassed by a team in the 20th over of a T20 innings.

