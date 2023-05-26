IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in Qualifier 2 between GT and MI

The stage is set for Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) to lock horns against each other in the all-important Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL 2023. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

Both teams met each other twice in the league stage, where both of them won one game apiece.

Gujarat, who topped the league stage with 10 wins in 14 games, lost Qualifier 1 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on Tuesday, May 23. They will look to defeat MI on Friday and then defend their title successfully against CSK.

Mumbai, meanwhile, just about qualified for the playoffs after GT did them a favor by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last league stage match. Unlike GT, however, MI won their last crucial game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach certain milestones, as does this. On that note, let's take a look at the top three milestones that could be reached in the upcoming Qualifier 2 between GT and MI.

#3 Rashid Khan could become the spinner with the most wickets in a single IPL season

Rashid Khan has picked up 25 wickets this season [IPLT20]

Rashid Khan has inarguably been one of the best players this season.

The Afghani tweaker has had a terrific season so far. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker of the campaign so far, having taken 25 wickets at an average of 19.00 across 15 matches.

However, if Rashid goes on to pick up at least three more scalps on Friday, he would become the spinner with the joint-most wickets in a single IPL season. The record is currently held by Yuzvendra Chahal, who took 27 wickets last year.

Given Rashid's form has his impressive record against MI (18 wickets in 13 games), it won't be a surprise if Rashid goes on to complete the milestone tonight.

#2 Rohit Sharma could complete 4,000 IPL runs as captain

Rohit Sharma got out cheaply in the Eliminator vs LSG [IPLT20]

Mumbai Indians have seen all their success under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Since 2013, the 'Hitman' has led MI to five championships and is on course for another one this season.

A true IPL legend, Rohit has himself scored 3,978 runs at an average of just under 30 across 156 IPL innings as a captain for MI. Another 22 runs for him against GT will complete his 4,000 IPL runs as captain.

So far Virat Kohli (4994) and MS Dhoni (4660) are the only two players to achieve the feat in the history of the league.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav could become only the second Indian to score 550+ runs in a single IPL season for MI

Suryakumar Yadav has been the best MI player this season [IPLT20]

It has once again been a magnificent IPL campaign for Suryakumar Yadav. The flamboyant MI hitter has been his side's best batter in the tournament, having amassed 544 runs at a breathtaking strike rate of 183.78.

He is just six runs away to become only the second Indian to muster over 550 runs in a single IPL campaign for Mumbai Indians. Sachin Tendulkar remains the only Indian individual to achieve that when he scored 618 and 553 runs at IPL 2010 and IPL 2011, respectively.

Apart from this, if SKY hits 58 runs against GT, he will also complete 6,500 runs in his T20 career. The 32-year-old has amassed 6,442 runs at an average of above 35 and a strike rate of 151.6 across 235 T20 innings.

