IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's clash between SRH vs PBKS 

The two teams that have had contrasting starts to their campaigns, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), are set to lock horns in Match 14 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 9.

Hyderabad have had a poor start to their campaign, losing their first two matches. They faced a heavy loss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening fixture before going down to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Punjab, meanwhile, have commenced their campaign on a high, winning both of their encounters so far. They beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening fixture and continued their winning momentum with a tight win over RR on Wednesday (April 5).

While a win will take PBKS to the top of the table, SRH will be desperate to open their account tonight.

Tonight's game will also offer players from both franchises a chance to break some records. Here's a look at three records that could be broken in the fixture between SRH and PBKS.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan could become the first Indian to score 10 IPL fifties in Hyderabad

Shikhar Dhawan in action for PBKS [IPLT20]

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan has been a part of two Hyderabad-based IPL franchises — the Deccan Chargers and SRH.

Hence, it's no surprise that the southpaw has accumulated a vast number of runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. He has mustered 1,378 IPL runs at an average of 34.5, including nine half-centuries.

If Dhawan notches up another fifty in tonight's match against SRH, he will become the first Indian to score 10 IPL half-centuries in Hyderabad.

#2 Arshdeep Singh could enter PBKS' top 5 wicket-takers list

One of India's rising stars, Arshdeep Singh could well write himself into the history books tonight. If the left-arm pacer bags three scalps against SRH, he will become Punjab Kings' joint-fifth-highest wicket-taker of all time.

Arshdeep has bagged 45 scalps at an average of 24.88 across 39 innings and is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the franchise's history. Just ahead of him are Irfan Pathan and Parvinder Awana with 47 and 48 wickets, respectively.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar could become the IPL's 6th-highest wicket-taker

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his team celebrate a wicket [Pic Credit; IPLT20]

While his sharpness may have waned a bit of late, there's no denying that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is among the all-time greats of the IPL.

With 155 scalps at an average of 25.9 across 148 innings, Bhuvneshwar is currently the joint-seventh-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

While another scalp against PBKS would take him above Sunil Narine (155), if the right-arm pacer bags at least three, he will join Piyush Chawla as the league's sixth-highest wicket-taker of all time.

