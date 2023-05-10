IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's CSK vs DC match 

Match 55 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 10.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season, with the reverse fixture scheduled to be played in Delhi on May 20.

Placed second in the , CSK have won six and lost four of their 11 games so far. One of their game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was called off due to rain.

Delhi, meanwhile, have found a late resurgence in their campaign, having won four of their last five fixtures. While they are still not out of the competition, the David Warner-led unit are tenth in the standings.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach certain milestones. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during this upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three milestones that could be reached in today's CSK vs DC fixture.

#3 Ambati Rayudu will feature in his 200th IPL game

Ambati Rayudu vs MI [IPLT20]

An underrated IPL veteran, Ambati Rayudu hasn't had a great IPL 2023 so far. Across eight innings, the 37-year-old has made only 95 runs. However, he will have a chance to redeem himself when he faces DC on Wednesday.

The fixture will also mark Rayudu's 200th IPL game. Across 199 IPL games, the right-hander has played in 183 innings and mustered 4,285 runs, which includes 22 half-centuries and one IPL hundred as well.

Moreover, if Rayudu manages to enjoy a start and goes on to score at least 35 runs against DC, he will complete 6,000 T20 runs in his career. So far, Rayudu has made 5,965 runs across 266 innings in overall T20s.

#2 CSK could become the team to beat DC the joint-most times in the IPL

Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk [IPLT20]

Chennai Super Kings have always had an edge over the Capitals. The Chennai-based franchise are currently on a two-game unbeaten streak against DC.

Overall, CSK have defeated DC 17 times across 27 total matches in IPL history. Only Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have trounced DC more times than CSK. Both MI and RCB have won 18 IPL games against DC.

A win over the Capitals on Wednesday would take CSK to the top of the list and make them the franchise with the joint-most wins over the Delhi outfit alongside MI and RCB.

#1 MS Dhoni could complete 4,500 IPL runs for CSK

MS Dhoni in action for CSK [IPLT20]

With a superlative strike rate of 200, MS Dhoni has been quite impactful so far in IPL 2023. Having been dismissed only once this season, the CSK skipper will be determined to help his side once again if the situation arises.

The IPL veteran is also on the verge of completing a record for CSK. Having mustered 4,480 runs for the Men in Yellow in IPL history, Dhoni is just 20 more runs away from becoming the second-ever player to amass 4,500 IPL runs for CSK.

Suresh Raina is the highest run-getter in CSK history, having scored 4,687 runs for the franchise in the IPL.

Poll : 0 votes