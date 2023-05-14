IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's CSK vs KKR IPL match

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 61st match of the IPL 2023 on a doubleheader Sunday, May 14 at the MA. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Super Kings defeated the Knight Riders by 49 runs when both sides met in the reverse fixture in Kolkata.

Four-time champions CSK are having yet another great campaign under the stewardship of veteran MS Dhoni. The Men in Yellow have played 12 matches so far with seven victories and just four defeats. With 15 points and a net run rate of +0.493, they are second on the IPL 2023 points table.

On the other hand, it’s been a below-average season for KKR so far. The two-time IPL winners have played 12 games with just five wins and seven losses. With 10 points and a net run rate of -0.357, they are placed in the seventh spot on the standings.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach certain milestones. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during this upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three milestones that could be reached in today's CSK vs KKR fixture.

#3 Ambati Rayudu could complete 6,000 T20 career runs

Although IPL 2023 hasn't been fruitful for Ambati Rayudu so far, he could redeem himself in the clash against Kolkata tonight.

Rayudu will be looking forward to score some crucial runs for CSK and if he manages to score at least 12 runs against the Knight Riders, the 37-year old will complete his 6,000 T20 career runs.

So far, Rayudu has made 5,988 runs across 267 innings in overall T20s. As of yet, there have been only 11 other Indians who have mustered over 6,000 T20 runs.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja could complete 150 IPL wickets

Star CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could script history tonight and achieve a great bowling milestone.

Having taken 148 wickets at an average of 29.5 and at an economy rate of 7.57, Jadeja is just four wickets shy of completing 150 scalps in IPL history.

If he manages to take two wickets against KKR, Jadeja will become only the seventh spinner and only the second-ever all-rounder after Dwayne Bravo to achieve the landmark.

#1 Andre Russell could become the first-ever pacer to take 100 T20 wickets for KKR

Despite being one of the most fearsome strikers in T20s, Andre Russell has always had a special knack for picking up wickets.

For KKR, the Jamaican-born has picked up 97 scalps across 95 innings at a brilliant strike rate of just over 15. Another three scalps would take Russell to 100 wickets for KKR, thus making him the first-ever pacer to bag 100 T20 wickets for the franchise.

Out of his 97 T20 wickets for KKR, Russell has bagged 95 of them in the IPL, while the other two came in the Champions League T20.

