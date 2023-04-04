IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's DC vs GT encounter 

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to cross swords with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 7 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 4.

David Warner's DC suffered a defeat at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their tournament opener. Mark Wood delivered a fiery spell of 5/14 to hand a loss to the Capitals by a margin of 50 runs. Apart from Warner, none of their other batters really got going in a disappointing defeat.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya’s GT began their campaign with a victory over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the opening day of the season. They received contributions from multiple players to sink the four-time champions in Ahmedabad and kickstart their title defense in superb fashion.

While Gujarat will definitely want to build on their previous performance, Delhi will be aiming to bag two crucial points in front of their home crowd.

The upcoming game will also offer both franchises a chance to break some records and achieve milestones. On that note, let's take a look at the three possible records that can be broken in the fixture between DC and GT.

#3 David Miller could reach 2500 runs in the IPL

After missing the first game due to international commitments, Gujarat Titans fans will welcome the arrival of middle-order power-hitter David Miller.

The South African star has been in stellar form with the bat in the shortest format for some time now. He could also achieve a milestone in his very first game of the season.

If Miller manages to make at least 45 runs against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, he will become only the fourth South African to reach 2,500 runs in IPL history. The left-hander will follow in the footsteps of AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock.

#2 GT skipper Hardik Pandya needs 29 runs to complete 2000 runs in the IPL

GT skipper Hardik Pandya, who has been a part of the Indian Premier League since 2015, has come up with several important knocks over the years.

After failing to make an impact in the first game, the Titans will hope Pandya scores big on Tuesday. If he enjoys a good start and scores at least 22 runs against DC, the 29-year-old will complete 2000 runs in his IPL career.

The former Mumbai Indians all-rounder currently has 1,971 runs at a strike rate of over 147 across 101 innings in the competition.

#1 DC captain David Warner could enter the 6000-run club

David Warner in action for DC [IPLT20]

Another skipper who could achieve a landmark in the upcoming clash will be David Warner.

The DC talisman, who recorded a gritty half-century in the previous game, has scored a remarkable 5,937 runs at an average of 42.1 in his IPL career so far.

The Aussie legend is just 63 runs short of reaching 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. If Warner manages to muster those runs against GT, he will become the first-ever overseas player to enter the 6,000-run club in the competition's history.

Only Virat Kohli (6706) and Shikhar Dhawan (6284) have scored over 6,000 runs in the cash-rich league so far.

Poll : 0 votes