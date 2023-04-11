IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's DC vs MI game 

The two teams who are yet to open their accounts in Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with each other in Match 16 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 11.

Having started off their campaign with three straight defeats, DC will hope to finally get their season on track in front of their home supporters. Their last fixture, which was against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), saw the David Warner-led unit endure a humbling loss by 57 runs.

MI are the other team that are yet to register a win in IPL 2023 so far. After coming up short against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their campaign opener, MI were hammered by their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday (April 8).

MI will hope for a better display and will be intent on bagging their first elusive points when they take the field against an under-firing DC unit in Delhi tonight.

The upcoming game will also offer both teams a chance to break a slew of records. On that note, let's take a look at the three possible records that are on the verge of breaking in the DC vs MI match.

#3 Piyush Chawla can become the highest wicket-taker against DC

Rohit Sharma and Piyush Chawla celebrating a wicket vs CSK [IPLT20]

One of the stalwarts of IPL, Piyush Chawla will have a golden chance of becoming the highest wicket-taker against DC when he faces them on Tuesday. The leg-spinner, who has fared well against the Delhi-based franchise over the years, has bagged 23 wickets against them across 22 innings.

If Chawla manages to claim two more wickets tonight, he will surpass Ravichandran Ashwin's tally of 24 scalps to become the leading wicket-taker against the Delhi franchise in IPL history.

#2 David Warner could break Shikhar Dhawan's record

David Warner in action for DC [IPLT20]

Although he has played a bit indifferently in this competition so far, there's no denying that David Warner is one of the greatest overseas batters in IPL history. While his success with his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been well documented, the Australian southpaw has contributed largely to DC as well.

In fact, with 2046 runs at an average of 32.4, Warner is DC's fifth-highest run-getter ever. Moreover, if the 36-year-old adds at least 21 more runs to his tally against MI, he will surpass Shikhar Dhawan as the franchise's fourth-highest run-getter ever.

In the 72 games he played for DC, Dhawan scored 2066 runs at an average of 38.9.

#1 Rohit Sharma could break Virat Kohli's record vs DC

Rohit Sharma in action for MI [IPLT20]

Another skipper who will be on the verge of shattering a record on Tuesday will be none other than Rohit Sharma. The MI talisman has endured mediocre form in T20s for some time now.

However, he will aim to go big against an opposition he has loved playing against over the years. In the 32 games Rohit has played against DC in the IPL, the Indian skipper has mustered 912 runs at an average of 31.4 and at a strike rate of 130.

If the Mumbai lad manages to score at least 14 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight, he will break Virat Kohli's record of amassing the most runs versus DC. Kohli has scored a total of 925 runs in 26 matches against the Delhi outfit.

Poll : 0 votes