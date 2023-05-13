IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's DC vs PBKS match 

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to square off in the Northern derby in Match 59 of IPL 2023 on Saturday (May 13) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Both teams will meet in the reverse fixture on Wednesday, May 17 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

DC, have endured a tough campaign so far. David Warner’s side have played 11 matches, recording just four victories and seven defeats. With eight points and a net run rate of -0.605, they are languishing in tenth place in the table.

On the other hand, the Kings have had a mixed season so far. PBKS have played 11 games with five wins and six losses. With ten points and an NRR of -0.411, they are eighth in the table.

Every IPL game offers both teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three milestones that could be reached in tonight's DC vs PBKS fixture.

#3 Ishant Sharma will play his 100th IPL game

Ishant Sharma pumped up after a wicket vs GT [IPLT20]

One of India's finest pacers in recent history, Ishant Sharma is set to play his 100th IPL game on his home ground in Delhi against PBKS.

In a season where not much have gone right for DC, Ishant has been mighty impressive and has spearheaded the pace unit. He has picked up six wickets in as many innings and even won his side a crucial game against Gujarat Titans (GT) away from home.

Overall, Ishant has bagged 78 wickets in 99 IPL appearances at an economy rate of 8.08.

#2 Arshdeep Singh could become PBKS' fourth-highest wicket-taker of all time

Arshdeep Singh for PBKS [IPLT20]

One of India's rising stars, Arshdeep Singh could well write himself into the history books tonight. If the left-arm pacer bags three scalps against DC, he will become Punjab Kings' fourth-highest wicket-taker of all time.

Arshdeep has bagged 56 scalps at an average of 25.9 across 48 innings and is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the franchise's history. Just ahead of him is Mohammed Shami, who took 58 wickets during his stint with PBKS.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan could become the first-ever player to hit 750 fours in IPL

Shikhar Dhawan in action for PBKS [IPLT20]

Inarguably one of the legends of the IPL, Shikhar Dhawan has more often than not gone under the radar despite racking up a mountain of runs in his career.

Across 213 innings, Dhawan has mustered 6,593 runs, with the help of 748 fours and 146 sixes. Another two fours would see him complete 750 fours, thus making him the first-ever player to achieve the landmark in IPL history.

Moreover, the local lad has amassed 719 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium across 21 IPL innings. If he goes on to score 51 runs tonight, Dhawan will surpass Rishabh Pant's tally of 769 runs to become the third-highest run-getter at the venue in the IPL.

