IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's DC vs RCB clash

The 50th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) go head-to-head against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 6.

With 10 points after nine games, Bangalore are currently placed fifth in the points table. Having defeated DC earlier this season in the reverse fixture, RCB will be hoping to put up another show and further their grip in their race for the playoffs.

The Capitals, meanwhile, are still not out of the competition. After a horrid start to their campaign, they have found their feet somewhat, winning three of their last four fixtures. While DC are still at the foot of the table, a win will largely boost their confidence even further.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's DC vs RCB fixture.

#3 David Warner could complete 1,000 T20 runs vs RCB

David Warner for DC vs RCB [IPLT20]

It's not a secret anymore that David Warner loves batting against RCB. In 21 IPL innings, the Australian southpaw has mustered 839 runs against them. Apart from this he even scored a magnificent 68-ball 123* against RCB in a Champions League T20 game in 2011 while playing for the New South Wales.

Overall, the 36-year-old has plummeted 962 runs at an immaculate average of over 50 and at a strike rate of over 160 across 22 T20 outings.

In all T20s, Warner is already the highest run-getter against the Royal Challengers and could complete 1000 T20 runs against them. Warner is just 38 runs shy of completing the landmark.

#2 RCB could become the team to beat DC the most times in the IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore [IPLT20]

Royal Challengers Bangalore have always had an edge over the Capitals. The Banglore-based franchise are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak against DC.

Overall, RCB have defeated DC 18 times in IPL history. This is the joint-most record alongside Mumbai Indians (MI), who have also been victorious 18 times against the Delhi outfit.

If RCB manages to register a win over DC tonight, they will surpass MI to become the team with the most wins vs. DC in IPL history.

#1 Virat Kohli is on the verge of becoming the first-ever player to amass 7,000 IPL runs

Virat Kohli after a fifty in IPL 2023 [IPLT20]

A player synonymous with the RCB franchise, Virat Kohli could script history and achieve a momentous milestone against Delhi on Saturday.

An out-and-out IPL legend, Kohli is the highest run-getter in the history of the tournament, having amassed 6,988 runs at an average of 36.6 across 224 innings.

If the modern-day master manages to muster 12 more runs tonight, he will become the first-ever player to breach the 7,000-run mark in IPL history.

